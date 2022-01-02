Don’t Look Up is a satirical science fiction film. The has attracted great appreciation for its writing and directing. And of course the presence of Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s a must-watch movie as it concerns people about climate change and related issues. “This movie came from my burgeoning terror about the climate crisis and the fact that we live in a society that tends to place it as the fourth or fifth news story, or in some cases even deny that it’s happening, and how horrifying that is, but at the same time preposterously funny” – Adam McKay, writer, and director said to Entertainment Weekly.

What is Don’t Look Up about?

The official synopsis of Netflix mentions, “Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.” So, the story is about an astronomer who discovers that a disastrous meteor is going to crash on the earth, causing annihilation. Through media, she urges people to take the matter seriously and starts a campaign “look up to it(the issue).” Unfortunately, neither the people nor the government looks up as they see it fake, and in turn, the government starts a counter-campaign “don’t look up”. The movie is well scripted and very interesting to watch.

When is the movie releasing?

The movie had a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021. It is also started streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

Who are in the cast?

This incredible movie has been directed by Adam McKay. And the movie is produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

Don’t Look Up is starring the phenomenal actor Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy. We will also see Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky. Other cast includes:

Rob Morgan as Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe

Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee,

Meryl Streep as Janie Orlean

Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean,

Mark Rylance as Sir Peter Cherwell

Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer

Timothée Chalamet as Yule

Ron Perlman as Colonel Benedict Drask

Ariana Grande as Riley Bina

Paul Guilfoyle as US Air Force Lieutenant General

What is the cast saying about the Don’t Look Up movie?

According to Don’t Look Up actors, Don’t Look Up is an incredible motion picture that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Adam McKay, the director says, “It’s a very, very tense thriller with some great twists and turns. The cast is uniformly excellent—every actor elevates the material. I was really proud of it.” Leonardo DiCaprio had this to say about Don’t Look Up, “This film is definitely going to keep people on the edge of their seats. It has all the intensity and suspense of a classic Hitchcock film but also tells an emotionally charged story that will leave audiences breathless. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” Jennifer Lawrence says Don’t Look Up is one of her favorite films she has ever worked on in her career.

“I read the script and thought it was incredible,” said Lawrence. “It’s definitely one of the most intense films I’ve ever worked on, but it was also a lot of fun to shoot. The cast is amazing and I think audiences are going to love it.” Rob Morgan Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe says, “One of the most memorable experiences I’ve had in my life was meeting Don. It’s not every day you get to meet someone like Don, who is about to change your perspective on everything.”

What is the talk in town about Don’t Look Up?

Some movie critics have claimed Don’t Lookup is one of the best movies this year! Critics also say it has a great cast and storyline. And social media users agree with the critics because they loved watching Don’t look up in theaters. It was definitely worth their time! Don’t Look Up was also the talk in town on social media because it is one of this year’s best movies. It had a great cast and storyline that critics couldn’t stop raving about! Don’t look up made its way to theaters earlier this month, so get ready for everyone talking about Don’t look up throughout your day. Don’t Look Up is a very much talked movie of this last month. So, if you still have not watched the movie don’t get delayed. You’re going to love this movie!!