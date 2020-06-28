Doris Burke talks about the fight for the coronavirus, concerns about the return of the NBA

Doris Burke, an ESPN / ABC NBA analyst and former voice of MSG who was the first woman to work on the Knicks games on television and radio, snuggles up with Steve Serby to talk about the return of the NBA, his safety concerns and your personal struggle after being diagnosed with COVID. 19)

Q: What do you imagine the quality of the game and the number of injuries Orlando could have when the NBA restarts?

A: There is a rhythm on the NBA calendar. Given free time, I think the game is going to be sloppy to start. It will feel like those mid-October games we sometimes televise. You can argue in two ways when it comes to injuries: those that had some bruising and bruising that really bothered you and you were considering giving them some free time periods, those have been cured. But … the intensity of an NBA game is difficult to simulate in those settings.

Q: What are your security concerns in the bubble after your personal battle with the coronavirus?

A: It is a monster of a project to try to hit and put it in its place. When I hear players talk about pre-existing conditions or their fears, I absolutely understand it. And one of the things I thought about the most is that a lot of these guys have young children. Not only are you going to go down to the bubble, but at some point you are going to get out of that bubble, and what do you do as a player if you are the father of a small child? Do you go to a hotel when you go back to your respective market and quarantine for two weeks, and therefore stay away from your children longer to make sure "OK, I'm not positive"? The main thought I have regarding fear does not necessarily have to do with myself, it has to do more with anyone who has not been infected, has had COVID, has recovered and has no immunity, because it worries me. … As much as you know that the NBA is going to do absolutely everything in its power to make this environment as safe as possible, the fact is that the worst end result is still a possibility. There's an inherent risk that everyone who goes to Orlando will take over, and how you figure it out in your own mind is a very personal choice. And I don't think that we should criticize, judge or in any way, the form or the form have negative feelings for those who express concern, because it is legitimate and it is real.

Q: How terrifying was your combat with COVID-19?

A: What I felt the most was fatigue and headache. So during a good stretch of the first two weeks of that, I just thought I had a bad flu, because my symptoms didn't line up with what the main symptoms were said to be: shortness of breath, chest pressure. I didn't have those scary symptoms. So for a good period of time, I didn't think I had it. But I finally decided to take the test. It took me eight days to get the results, and by the time I got the test results, I was starting to get out of it. I was scared? I had a little anxiety. I was sleeping 16, 17 hours a day, and the other time I didn't get out of bed, so I wasn't doing much.

Q: Describe ABC / ESPN and MSG presenter Mike Breen.

A: only class act. Close friend. Only the best. Friendly human being.

Q: Jeff Van Gundy.

A: I like to call him my rabbi or my bishop. It has given me confidence when I need it. I know he has advocated for me. I love it.

Q: Mark Jackson.

A: He is the soul of our transmission. There is a leadership quality to Mark. He is willing to test you.

Q: Will Spurs assistant Becky Hammon be a head coach?

A: I think she will. When Becky got the job, I clearly remember telling Kara Lawson, "You could be in that position, too." And, oddly, she is now an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics. These are passionate, knowledgeable, high-character people who have the temperament, the knowledge, the touch, everything they need. Here is a learning curve regardless of gender. I think they will be head coaches when they are ready to be. I think it's the when, not the if.

Q: Dick Vitale.

A: You have had a career in the Hall of Fame as an announcer, what you have done for the V Foundation (Jim Valvano) is what I believe will be your enduring legacy. This man's passion for the fight, first against cancer and now against pediatric cancer, has been absolutely legendary. The lives that man has saved through the passionate pursuit of trying to eradicate cancer are incredible.

Q: Suzyn Waldman.

A legend. Absolute Legend I had just come to a Liberty game for some reason, and I remember Gus (Johnson) saying to me, "That woman is tough as nails." And I thought, "Yes, she has to be." All the women who came before me, like Jackie MacMullans, Robin Roberts, Suzy, I am thankful for the moment when I have been able to do my job, because I have said this often: the players and the coaches have been my soft landing point , and those men and their acceptance of me and the respect they have shown me in the air, has changed the opinion of the fans about me.

Q: Gregg Popovich.

A: I adore Gregg. Listen, I don't like those interviews (on the court) more than anyone, but I do tell a story about Pop that will capture it. He loses Game 7 (of the 2013 NBA Finals). I am leaving the Miami Arena, and he will meet me. I don't even want to make eye contact with him. I ducked my head, stepped back, and let it pass. And he grabs me by the shoulders and turns to me and says, "Now what are you going to do with your offseason?" I am stunned and said, "I'm really going to take a trip to Napa." He says, "Doris, here is my secretary's email. Send her a note, tell her what you are doing." He sent me an email with a list of places I should go. That captures Gregg Popovich more than those absolutely painful moments (laughs) for journalists on the sidelines.

Q: Former UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma.

A bright. One of the best I've seen do it at any level.

Q: Liberty draft pick, Sabrina Ionescu.

A: I love his passion, his skill level and his personality. She is fun to watch, effervescent, I think she is a great leader and really very skilled.

Q: Zion Williamson.

A: electric. Captivating. Charming young man. Just an incredible smile. Oh my god is that nice young man. Its advantage is absolutely out of the ordinary.

Q: RJ Barrett.

A: The intensity of the media, you have to have a certain temperament and level of maturity to handle it, and that young boy, I am amazed by that attribute.

Q: Does Ja Morant remind you of former Providence Army base Doris Burke?

A: (laughs) Jeff Van Gundy likes to joke, "You are the only white point guard who couldn't shoot." He had incredible handling, great dribbling ability, I spent my life driving and getting y-1. It didn't have Ja's hops or electric nature.

Q: How good can Ja be?

A: What surprises me the most is that he is not afraid. And although he respects the elders of the game, he is not surprised. Enjoy the opportunity to test yourself against the best. That is the characteristic that you think can lead to greatness.

Q: David Stern and Adam Silver.

A: The NBA is the most progressive, inclusive, and open-minded sports league in the country. And the support of David Stern and Adam Silver to me says a lot. Because we are not going to sit here and pretend that in the meetings between the NBA and ESPN, or the NBA and TNT, they have no dialogue about who covers their sport.

Q: What do you think of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season with the Nets?

A: You must have at least two to win a championship, so those are two great starting points. I can't separate Kevin Durant from his two MVP performances in The Finals.

Q: Do you think it was smart for him to wait until next season to return?

A: I absolutely do. I was also in the building when that Achilles appeared. My heart was broken for that young man.

Q: What do you think about Kyrie not wanting to play in the bubble?

A: I believe 100 percent that black lives matter and that the cause for achieving and pursuing equality replaces basketball. The other thing that replaces basketball is your health. If they want to do this, and they think it's more important than playing, I don't see how you can blame them. I think that is good reasoning. Just as I wouldn't blame players who want to come back and chase a championship.

Q: What do you think about Knicks coach candidate Tom Thibodeau?

A: The only thing I can think of when I see Tom is his work habits. They are legendary. Eat, sleep and breathe basketball.

Q: Another possible Knicks coach candidate: Kenny Atkinson.

A: Player development is first and foremost. What was accomplished with (GM) Sean Marks and him in Brooklyn, when he had neither teams nor players, to find the value of the players they found and develop that talent in a short period of time relatively speaking in the NBA when you're Turning into a playoff team, it was nothing short of remarkable. Similar to it are work habits. The New York Knicks are going to require work.

Q: What is your most memorable interaction with Kobe Bryant?

A: I did an interview during the race to see your consecutive titles with Pau (Gasol), Metta (World Peace), Lamar (Odom) … they were (my) first two finals as a reporter. … (Bryant) was so exhausted after the playoff game that we interviewed him bowed. In order to bring the microphone closer to his mouth, I was forced to imitate him, I was totally exhausted!

Q: Drake.

A: great talent. When all this happened (Drake with a picture of Doris Burke on his shirt and invited him to dinner), I was in my daughter's apartment. The night it happened, I said, "Oh, that's great." And she says, "No, no, no, no. I don't think you understand how big this guy's star is, Mom."

Q: Who is your favorite point guard?

To: Diana Taurasi (of Mercury Phoenix). She played with incredible joy, but she was one of the best pressure players I have ever seen. There is no moment too great. In addition to being the best female player I have ever seen and called up, she is also one of the best teammates I have ever seen.

Q: LeBron James.

A: I feel lucky to have witnessed one of the best games of all time and to have a front row seat.

Q: What is your most exciting interview after the game?

A: I clearly remember the title LeBron won in Cleveland (in 2016). I am the mother of a son who is about to turn 26 years old. So when LeBron collapsed after winning that title for Cleveland, he fell to the ground and is crying so much that his shoulders are shaking. And seeing that man experience that level of emotion, I drowned. I was overwhelmed to see this man feel overwhelmed with emotion. No one caught him except those who know me and know my voice.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3o_4fKmD6eo (/ embed)

Q: How nervous were you when you became the first woman to announce a Big East (Pittsburgh in Providence) men's basketball game?

A: Quite nervous (laughs). I like to say that I really go to my work from a fan's perspective. I am aware of the fact that I played women's college basketball, that I trained women's college basketball. I've been able to get that into the deep recesses of my mind, so it doesn't scare me. But I was definitely nervous.

Q: You were the first woman to make a Knicks game on television, in Milwaukee replacing Clyde Frazier.

A: Terry (Stotts, Bucks assistant coach) gave me absolutely everything. And then (then Knicks head coach) Jeff Van Gundy found out and Jeff said, "Bring her to me and I'll talk to her." So the grace of those two men, being willing to share that kind of behind-the-scenes stuff was incredibly helpful. And then I'll never forget that a friend of mine really scared me, because before the game he said, "Oh my gosh, how are you going to replace Clyde Frazier?"

Q: You were the first woman to be a full-time NBA analyst on national television with ESPN.

A: From the point of view of work-life balance, and from the ability to enter a single sport, it's 1,000 times better than the schedule you used to keep. It is a better way to do my job, is to focus on one.

Q: What was it like to become a secondary reporter?

A: The two people I called were Al Trautwig and Michele Tafoya. And it's funny because Al Trautwig gave me the best advice anyone has ever given me in the side reports. Al said to me, "Doris, there will be nights when you get off the air in that role, and you're going to think that you helped raise the transmission, you helped the fan enjoy that game more, and you're going to feel really good about what It happened from your position. But there will be many more nights where you will get off the air and think, "Oh my gosh, I got paid to do that. I did all that work, and yet the game didn't dictate that I could really get in as much as I expected ".

Q: Who are the broadcasters and broadcasters that you have admired?

A: I love Jay Bilas, I've always been a big fan of Jay. … I'll tell you what has been an incredible journey for me is to have been with Mike (Breen), Jeff (Van Gundy) and Mark (Jackson) for over a decade. I am incredibly biased, but I would put those three gentlemen in one cabin against any cabin in any sport at any time.

Q: The best team of college women?

A: Sue Bird's last year, (UConn, 2001-02).

Q: What was your first WNBA game?

A: I only got the radio job the first year at MSG. And they could have tipped the ball for the first game: Sparks versus Liberty in Los Angeles at the Forum, and Val Ackerman is in the center circle with Lisa Leslie and Rebecca Lobo, and I'm crying. Gus Johnson is looking at me like, "Oh my gosh, are you going to make it?" I will never forget that moment. Women's professional basketball was a real thing in the United States of America. I had the backing of the NBA and David Stern, and there was this commitment, and I was really amazed that women had this opportunity, and it felt like a turning point not just in the history of women's sports. … I have a daughter who doesn't care about sports. But I knew that this was an important moment for my daughter. It was significant

Q: Three dinner guests?

A: Ina and Jeffrey (Garten) of "Barefoot Contessa", Drake.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: "Laws of Attraction".

Q: Favorite actor?

To: Marlon Brando.

Q: Favorite actress?

To: Meryl Streep.

Q: Favorite food?

A: Gus fried chicken (in Memphis) and mashed potatoes.

Q: In the early years, you needed thick skin, right?

A: I could feel some skepticism when I started calling men's college basketball, and then obviously the advent of social media made people's access to you a little more direct. You can say don't pay attention to it all you want, (but) if you're in the middle, you're going to see it, it's inevitable. I have been sent hate mails to my house that have made me a little uneasy. It will probably go back 10 years, but yes, we all like that we like it. We all want to be considered good in our work, that is human nature.

Q: Why is it important to you to be an inspiration to women?

A: I didn't go into business thinking that this was the result. It gives me incredible joy to think that Yes Somehow, I have made the path easier for someone coming after me, there is nothing more meaningful that I could have done.

Q: What do you expect viewers to say about Doris Burke?

A: I hope they see that you can feel my joy at the game of basketball. That somehow they felt the joy I felt being there.

Q: What is it like to be Doris Burke today?

A: OMG I'm having fun, are you kidding me? I feel like the luckiest person in the world. I have two incredibly nice and healthy children, and I can be close to the game I love and to extraordinary colleagues. I'm lucky. I am so lucky.