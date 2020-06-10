Doug Collins in Barr's Fox News interview: We were right that the FBI wanted to & # 39; get & # 39; to Trump

Republicans were right about Obama-era FBI members who wanted to "get" President Trump and his then-incoming government, Georgia Republican Congressman Doug Collins said Wednesday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt, Collins said further investigation into the Russia investigation has revealed what Republicans, and Trump himself, had suspected all along.

"You said (Rod) Rosenstein (was) a crossing guard; Rosenstein was complicit. I mean, he actually signed these things without him – he admitted that he (probably) didn't read them and didn't get into them." celebrated.

BARR SAYS FBI WAS "CHARGED FOR SPRING" TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP CAMPAIGN, EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE IGNORED

In an exclusive interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday criticized the FBI for taking a "very aggressive" approach by investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russia and continuing to move forward even when, he says, his evidence they were "falling apart."

Barr also alleged that the office was eager to investigate President Trump's team before the election and after he won in November 2016.

"I think before the election, I think we were concerned about the driving force behind the very aggressive investigation that started in the Trump campaign without, you know, with a very thin and thin rod as a base," Barr explained.

"It appeared that the bureau was loaded with springs in late July to drive there and investigate a campaign," he added.

Barr told Baier that it became increasingly clear that "there really wasn't much to do about it," but that the investigators "seemed to have ignored all the exculpatory evidence that was accumulating and continued to make a dent to push it forward." . "

According to Barr, that effort remained intense after Trump's election, even when, he said, it became "painfully obvious" that there was little basis for it.

"The other area of ​​concern is that after the elections, even though they closed, some of them, as we have seen in the (Michael) Flynn case, say there is nothing here, for some reason they came back to that, even at a time when evidentiary support or claimed support, like the record, was crumbling, "he said, referring to the record compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele as part of the Democratic opposition investigation.

"And it's … it's very difficult to understand why they continued to press and even make public the testimony that they had an investigation in progress, when it was becoming painfully obvious, or should have been obvious to anyone, that there was nothing there," Barr said. concluded

Collins said Barr refers to a "coordinated effort before the campaign to get Donald Trump because they didn't like him." Collins said measures were being taken to "derail" Trump's candidacy and that it did not work, so officials tried to "disrupt his presidency."

"And, Comey, Strzok and McCabe and all of this, Durham, I'm looking forward to seeing what it comes out with because I think people should be held accountable," he told the "Friends" hosts.

"Because if you don't hold them accountable, what's stopping future people with a political agenda in (the) Department of Justice or the FBI from doing this to someone else, to you or to me?" Collins asked.

