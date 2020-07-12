Doug Collins: Trump will finally prevail against Biden and the offer of & # 39; leftist takeover & # 39;

Joe Biden may lead President Trump in some recent 2020 presidential election polls, but Biden will soon have to respond and explain his recent policy arguments, US Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, said Saturday night.

"I am not worried because when you put this president against Joe Biden, Joe Biden has to get out of the basement more than just to give a speech and a plan and comments that he is going to have," Collins said during an appearance. in "Fox Report Weekend".

"He will have to answer for what he wants to do," Collins continued, referring to Biden. "And when people find out what they would like to do is take us back to greater government control, take us back to ObamaCare, take us back to our taxes … this is what is not escaping: the gun control "This is the kind of thing that Americans will see a big difference in."

& # 39; Leftist takeover & # 39;

Biden's lead in the polls will mean little in November, Collins insisted.

"Look, the Democrats have been beating the president for three and a half years waiting this November. We've been on the front lines fighting with them against this take on the left," Collins said. "And we will be there with him in November when he wins reelection."

Collins said Biden has problems to answer for, particularly his history with China.

"If you go back and look at the story with Joe Biden and China and how he has dealt with his son, but also with his own discussions about politics, he has something he will have to answer for," Collins said. "The president has been firm all along in saying that China needs to be a trading partner with the United States. They have to do it with rules that also respect the world stage … and are fair. And the president has been very correct about this. "

& # 39; Much to answer & # 39;

"Joe Biden has a lot to answer for, because he hasn't had the answer because he stayed in the basement away from people when he really has to be on stage with this president," Collins said. "When journalists really start asking him real questions, then we'll see how much Joe Biden is really desperate among the American people."

The 53-year-old congressman, originally from Georgia who has served in the United States House since 2013, and is competing in a special election in the United States Senate in November, challenging current U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler and other candidates, too Biden said, not Trump, He should be concerned about upcoming presidential debates.

"People will be able to relate to what [President Trump] is saying because he has always spoken very honestly to the American people," Collins said. "And I think you'll be fine when I get to the debate stage. Joe Biden is one of those [who] has to worry."