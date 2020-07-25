Doug Gray of the Marshall Tucker Band remembers his friend Charlie Daniels as "a light that was not supposed to go out"

EXCLUSIVE: Doug Gray is still reeling from the early death of country music legend Charlie Daniels due to a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83.

Don't let the number fool you: Daniels was apparently bulletproof and acted in a way that signified his preparation and prowess as a showman.

"They've spent a crazy couple of weeks here," original gang leader Marshall Tucker told Fox News about the exact moment he received the devastating news of Daniels' death. “I got a call from Charlie's people up there and I was impressed. I had to sit down. He was down and out, and he just knocked me down. "

"They said Charlie left, and I said, Charlie, who? You know, because, I mean, Charlie was supposed to live forever. He was the only guy who had the strength of ten men. "

Gray, 72, said he and Daniels had spoken as recently as three weeks before the "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer died and that the topic of the conversation was how the couple could continue to entertain people in amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic and beyond. Together, they were planning something big.

"Three weeks ago, Charlie called me," Gray explained, adding that of all his famous friends and Hall of Famers and peers in the music and entertainment business, Gray had Daniels' number saved as "Unknown. one".

"We didn't talk much on the phone, it wasn't necessary because we're going to see each other," Gray continued. “We continually play together all these years, but we look forward to putting together this 'Fire on the Mountain'. And where our song & # 39; Fire on the Mountain & # 39; had worked (sic) well, their album & # 39; Fire on the Mountain & # 39; It had worked well, so we've been trying for 15 or so years to try and join him and Marshall Tucker. Get together with Charlie so we can get out and do the show. And you never knew what was going to happen. "

Gray joked that the outrageous amount of fun he and Daniels used to share along the way during 50 years of friendship "is not suitable for printing, so it doesn't matter (sic)," but said such stories are legendary in nature.

"We covered a lot of bands that got into trouble. I'm not saying we never got in trouble because we did. All of us, all of the gangs, us (Lynyrd) Skynyrd and everyone, ”Gray said, struggling to contain his laughter. “And one of us had to go down to the reception and say: 'I don't know how the smoke from the television went as it did'. It was a beer. It was a beer that was poured out the back, it was what it was. "

And the alleged culprit of the nefarious act?

"Ronnie van Zant was the guy who did it and I don't know if he did it on purpose, but I would say that the attitude we had back then 300 days a year, yes, it is likely," Gray recalled. "And when B.B. They were flying, everyone had one and suddenly we were all in Oswego, New York, once, that was five days off due to the snow. We were trapped, man.

Gray pressed, "Then someone crossed by and bought a bunch of B.B. pistols and shotguns, so every time someone looked down the hall, someone would open the door and shoot that way with a shotgun."

Such antics helped children pass the time while on the road and created deep memories in the process.

“And that was how we were, you know. I mean, we went into a group to everything we did. His management, our management, all those guys backed us 100 percent and decided that things were supposed to be done or not, "Gray lamented.

“Charlie was also there and when we met, the same team, along with Red Light Management, there was no one to stop us. It was bad enough for a group of southerners like us to go into a bar or restaurant and people who wanted to know if they had to run out the back door or not, because we were a team of what was left in the army of all of us . . "

The US Army veteran was grim when he recalled his best memory of the singer-songwriter that developed through Daniels' strong relationship with former band member Marshall Tucker Toy Caldwell.

“Toy and (Daniels) got along really well, it was almost as if they were inseparable when it came to touring. And they were also friends offstage, ”Gray said. "I remember walking down the hallway on the first floor of a hotel we were staying at, and we were doing 300 shows a year, but we couldn't pay for six or seven hotel rooms between the two bands, and I look in the room because I never We closed the curtains and I saw Toy sitting on a chair and Charlie sitting on the bed and they are talking about another song in particular that they heard from someone else on the radio. "

While Gray said he couldn't recall which album had caught Caldwell and Daniels' attention, he said that moment spurred a friendship that "grew bigger and bigger and bigger until Toy passed away (in 1993)."

“It was never something we didn't expect. We knew we couldn't live long, but we didn't expect Charlie to happen either, "Gray said. “But for the simple reason that it was larger than life, it was a light that was never supposed to go out. It was a gift for all the musicians who are sitting in their … right now and they are not learning about the music business because they have a lot of time to learn. "

"And Charlie was well versed in that part because we had all built record companies and things like that, and we had gotten involved with different management companies. But we get together on that. "

Gray said that together, Caldwell and Daniels could play an original song in a matter of minutes, and Caldwell always insisted that Gray's voice be the acting bowl.

"They were able to make that connection on how to make songs," Gray said with a smile. “They didn't have to produce them, all they had to do was say them and Toy always looked at me, and this is my way of remembering Toy, Toy always said: 'Write this very quickly and then do it where you can sing it. And that's why I sang 99 percent of those songs. "

Gray has no doubts that Daniels is on stage in heaven, playing for the masses and one thing is certain: "There will always be a Charlie Daniels in everyone from now on," he said.

"And I think that because of his ability to instill in us all a moment of pride for our flag and for other people, it will never be forgotten."