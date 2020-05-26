Doug Liman ready to direct Tom Cruise's outer space movie – Newsdio

director Doug Liman will join Tom Cruise In outer space! The filmmaker, best known for Swingers, Made in America and The era of Tomorrow, will direct the first film in space, which will take place on NASA's The Will international space station.

I loved the work Cruise and Liman did with The era of TomorrowSo it's great to see them rejoin this new epic project that will boldly take filmmakers where no filmmaker has ever gone before. It turns out that Cruise and Liman have been working together to make this project happen all along. Liman has even written a first draft of the script.

The news comes just before Elon Musk's Space X, in association with NASA, launches the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida with two American astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center. This is said to be a historic rocket ship "born from an innovative public-private partnership that will put the United States back in the business of human space flight for the first time in a long time."

Everyone involved in production going to space will have to go through "an unprecedented pre-production that will include training to withstand an outer space flight." Deadline also says that "in no uncertain terms, these guys are serious and I hope this can happen in the very near future."

It is unknown what the story of the film will tell, but I am very excited to see what happens! This whole project is insane and incredible!