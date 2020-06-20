Doug Schoen: Biden tops Trump among key group Trump led in 2016 – key issue of President mismanagement

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be better positioned to win the presidential election than ever. After a few weeks politically damaging to President Trump, the president now follows Biden domestically and in key key states among a group of critical voters Trump won in 2016: independent voters.

Clearly, independent voters are frustrated by the president's mismanagement and minimization of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has possibly worsened the human and economic cost of the virus. As of Saturday, when the president was holding a demonstration in an arena in Tulsa with a capacity of nearly 20,000 people, there were 2.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US. USA And more than 118,000 confirmed deaths.

Independents are also upset by Trump's divisive rhetoric and mishandling of recent civil unrest sparked by police killings of two black men: George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. The President received widespread criticism on this front, including from members of his own party.

In fact, among independent voters, according to a recent NPR-PBS Marist poll, Biden leads Trump by four points: 45 to 41 percent. This despite the fact that Trump won independent voters by four points in 2016, according to data from the CNN exit poll.

Similarly, the tendency for independent voters to stray away from Trump is also occurring in several battlefield states. According to Fox News polls, Biden leads Trump among independent voters by eight points in Wisconsin and five points in Arizona. This despite the fact that Trump won independent voters in these states by 10 points and three points respectively in 2016, according to data from the CNN exit poll.

However, while independent voters have drifted away from Trump, it is by no means certain that they will stay away. This is because independent voting in elections with a sitting president is generally based on performance and production, rather than loyalty.

Therefore, in November, if Trump can convincingly convince that his leadership is in the process of initiating an "American return," which should probably be associated with a strong third quarter and the return of jobs lost during the pandemic. – Some independent voters are likely to return to Trump.

Furthermore, some recent polls show that while Biden leads the independents, it is also highly likely that many of these voters have yet to make up their minds. According to a Fox News poll released Thursday, Biden leads among independents, 39 percent to 17 percent. But 43 percent of independents say they are undecided or support someone else.

Furthermore, although most Republicans approve and most Democrats disapprove of President Trump's overall job performance, independents are still relatively divided.

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday, a slight majority of freelancers disapprove of Trump's overall job performance (53 percent). However, the strongest majorities of independents disapprove of the president's handling of health care (57 percent) and his handling of race relations (61 percent).

On the positive side of the President, 57 percent of independent voters approve of Trump's handling of the economy. And by a 21-point margin, voters believe Trump would do a better job of managing the economy than Biden (58 percent to 37 percent).

Furthermore, in a face-to-face confrontation, public polls consistently show Trump leading Biden overall and among independent voters in terms of who voters trust most to run the economy.

Although unemployment rates remain bafflingly high, Trump has been able to promote positive economic news recently. All 50 states have begun the reopening process, the stock market is apparently recovering and the US economy. USA It added 2.5 million jobs in May, far exceeding economists' expectations of losing 8 million jobs.

If the economy continues in the right direction and Trump is able to make a nuanced economic argument that he is best suited to continue leading the return, he will have a great opportunity to win back some independent voters.

However, even if the economy appears to be recovering, rising COVID-19 infections and the dreaded "second wave" could hamper Trump's chances of winning the independent vote, and the elections.

If faced with a "second wave," especially one that is more deadly than the first, Trump's perceptions of health care and public health management will be at the forefront of voters' minds.

In fact, the majority of independent voters currently disapprove of Trump's healthcare management (57 percent), according to the Quinnipiac poll mentioned above. Additionally, independent voters believe Biden would do a better job of managing health care than Trump by an 11-point margin: 53 percent to 42 percent.

Independents also say they trust Biden over Trump to handle the response to the coronavirus crisis by a seven-point margin: 50 percent to 43 percent.

Ultimately, it is clear to me that the current opportunity for Biden to win over independent voters can and will change based on continually unfolding events, as well as Trump's ability, or lack thereof, to convince persuasively in November that he has successfully presented The Nation on the Road to Recovery.

