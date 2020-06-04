Doug Schoen: George Floyd riots – only this can save Dems from defeat in 2020

As violent protests sweep across the nation and fury floods city streets after murder George Floyd, the 2020 presidential election it is shaping up to be eerily similar to the 1968 campaign.

In 1968, the country suffered from the murders of the civil rights leader. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was on his way to claim the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

The period leading up to the 1968 elections was a time of great civil unrest. There were riots across the country after Dr. King's assassination, and the August 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago became a venue for protests against the Vietnam War, led by left-wing activist groups like Students for a Democratic Society, and culminated in a televised riot. where the police clashed with the protesters.

As a result of that year's civil unrest, which was also accompanied by the Democratic Party's internal divide between the moderates and the far left, Democrats adopted a more liberal foreign policy perspective while focusing primarily on issues of social and racial justice. , largely at the expense of economic problems. .

Taken together, the party's left-wing movement and accompanying civil unrest, associated with the far left, helped Richard Nixon's "Southern Strategy" prevail in the 1968 elections and in 1972, when he won. by a collapse of 49 states. Nixon's approach appealed to the silent majority with a promise to restore "law and order," while the Democratic Party was seen as too distant.

Fast forward to 2020. The year began with a presidential recall, followed by a pandemic that has claimed more than 100,000 American lives and destroyed the economy, and is now experiencing widespread civil unrest and violence that many attribute to radical left-wing groups. .

Amidst these tragic riots and uncertain times, there is a similar hidden political opportunity for Trump as Nixon. On Monday, Trump described himself as the president of "law and order" and said he was mobilizing the US military. USA To end "riots and lawlessness," while calling violent protests "acts of domestic terror."

Furthermore, it is clear that Trump is pulling a page out of Nixon's book to divert attention from our economic woes and the tragedy of the pandemic, while blaming Democratic states, governors, and mayors for failing to control the riots and unrest.

On Monday, Trump told governors in a call that they were "weak" if they did not use force against protesters.

"If you don't dominate, you're wasting time," Trump said.

While the latest ABC News poll shows Biden with a 10-point lead over Trump domestically, the current riots pose a hidden risk to Democrats of undermining his chances at the White House, especially if they fall into the trap they set up. in 1968 and 1972 of not speaking hard enough against disobedience, moving too far to the left, and not delivering a unified economic message.

Furthermore, any attempt by Democrats to attack Trump for the human cost of his failed response to COVID-19 will ring empty as long as our cities are on fire.

The political risk to Democrats is being associated with the unrest that has erupted in the wake of these tragedies and is moving too far to the left in response, resulting in the party losing the White House and risking its majority in the House.

Make no mistake, there is no clearly minded American who is not appalled and heartbroken by the murders of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

To mitigate this risk, I propose that the party follow a three-point plan.

First, Democrats must emphasize unity, which involves both parties working together, not polarization and division.

Second, Democrats must come up with legislation that targets underserved communities of color, which must be accomplished through a bold fourth stimulus bill that will move the economy forward with an emphasis on business assistance and creation. of employment.

However, Senate Republicans have viewed the Heroes Act, a $ 3 billion stimulus package passed to the House, as "dead on arrival," given the cost and the fact that it contains what Republicans call a "liberal wish list".

Therefore, Democrats should work to revise their fourth stimulus bill to make it more moderate in cost and specifically focused on helping underserved communities and businesses.

Third, while Democrats can and should defend peaceful protests, they must draw a clear line for violence and civil disobedience, as well as looting, which we are seeing night after night. Furthermore, Democrats must emphasize that violent protesters must and will be punished, and the party must mediate voices from the far left who say otherwise.

With this three-point plan, Democrats can avoid a defeat similar to 1968 and 1972. However, if Democrats move too far to the left while allowing riots and violence to define their party, Trump and Republicans, like Nixon , they will be victorious.

