Doug Schoen: Obama's support is not enough to make Biden president; this is what Biden should do

President Barack Obama tried to fuel Joe Biden's presidential campaign by appearing with his former vice president in a video released Thursday, but while there are clear benefits to Biden's candidacy from Obama's active support, there are also clear limitations.

Biden cannot win the elections in November by riding on Obama's skirts. This is especially true because Biden and his fellow Democrats are still struggling to develop a positive narrative around Biden's candidacy that is more than a reaction to President Trump's polarization and division.

In the socially estranged conversation between Biden and Obama, the two discussed the country's future, Biden's experience and ability to lead during a crisis, and Trump's leadership failures.

OBAMA, IN DISCUSSION WITH BIDEN, SAYS 'COULD NOT BE PROUD' FROM OBAMACARE

Instead of the traditional campaign events and rallies, which have been paralyzed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden faces the challenge of connecting with voters as he expands his presence in the digital campaign. Trump's digital infrastructure currently exceeds that of Biden.

Ultimately, Obama is an important substitute who can convincingly communicate the case of Biden's candidacy in a way that can help unite the Democratic Party, generate excitement and enthusiasm, and mobilize the Democratic coalition that Biden needs to win.

In many ways, the video conversation seemed to achieve a great look at what Biden needs to do to solidify his leadership over Trump.

Specifically, the former vice president needs to convey a positive narrative around his presidential bid that highlights his plans to rebuild the economy, expand health care, and improve race relations, while also emphasizing President Trump's failures in these areas.

During the segment where Obama and Biden discussed the coronavirus crisis, Obama praised Biden for his leadership in handling public health crises during his tenure as vice president. At the same time, Obama made a clearly veiled attack on Trump's reluctance to rely on the advice of public health experts and his inability to flatten the curve for new cases.

Obama said he is "confident that (Biden) is going to listen to the experts," and "will pay attention to the science," in the same way that "other countries with our kinds of resources are dealing with (the pandemic) right now. , which is smart. "

As a generally popular former president, Obama is uniquely capable of answering for Biden's leadership, empathy, and experience, while generating excitement among critical demographics, especially within the Democratic Party.

In 2008 and 2012, Obama was able to build a winning Democratic coalition by bringing together the precise groups of voters the former Vice President needs to win, specifically, by generating massive turnout from black voters, exciting millennials and younger voters, and wooing independents and voters of the white working class of the Midwest.

Obama's strength as a substitute for Biden, and possibly the former president's ability to help convert voters that Biden will need to build a winning coalition, is backed by a Fox News poll released in May. In particular, Obama has notably higher favorability ratings than Biden and Trump overall and among key voting groups.

According to the poll, almost 63 percent of Americans view Obama favorably, while only 49 percent view Biden favorably, and only 43 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump.

Also, while Biden may be outperforming Trump among black voters and younger voters, less than half of these voters have a favorable opinion of Biden. This indicates that while Biden surpasses Trump among these groups in public polls in the same way that Hillary Clinton did in 2016, Biden may have a problem getting these voters to vote for him.

However, Obama is very popular with black voters and younger voters, and his active participation in the campaign, even if it is primarily a digital campaign, has the potential to help Biden increase participation among these voters.

In fact, while 78 percent of black voters are very favorable to Obama, only 47 percent are very favorable to Biden.

Furthermore, while 7 out of 10 younger voters (under the age of 45) view Obama favorably, only 49 percent view Biden favorably.

Additionally, Obama beats Trump and Biden between the two critical groups for which both candidates compete: voters in the battlefield states and independent voters.

While 64 percent of voters in the battlefield states view Obama favorably, only 48 percent of these voters view Biden favorably, and only 43 percent view Trump favorably.

Similarly, while 67 percent of independent voters view Obama favorably, only 37 percent have a favorable opinion of Biden and 32 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump.

Ultimately, while Obama's active participation in the Biden campaign will likely be beneficial to the former vice president's candidacy, and may help to excite and generate voter groups critical of Biden, Obama's support in no way can guarantee a Biden's victory.

For Biden to mobilize the Democratic Party and maintain its leadership among independents and voters in the battlefield states, it needs to have its own version of Obama's "Yes we can" message that includes a promise of a better future for all of us. .

So far, Biden doesn't have that message. And with the protests and the rise in crime that largely affects Democratic cities and a platform that pays tribute to the far left of the Democratic Party, it is not clear that the Obama video can fundamentally change or change, much less improve , Biden's image or clarify his message for undecided voters.

