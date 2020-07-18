Doug Schoen: Republican vs. Democrat convention tactics present risks for Trump and rewards for Biden

This week, the Democratic party took the step of asking members of the House of Representatives, members of the Senate, and party delegates not to attend the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee amid growing cases of coronavirus in the United States. United.

Indeed, the move ensures that the majority of the Democratic convention, including voting on the party platform and on Joe Biden's nomination, will happen virtually, while the only events at the venue will be the speeches by Biden, his candidate for the vice presidency and the party. leaders

On the other hand, the Republican National Convention was slightly shortened and moved outdoors, though it's still slated to take place in Jacksonville with delegates in attendance for the first few days and a large number of public allowed on the last day when the president Trump speaks.

REPUBLICANS SCALE BACK CONVENTION PLANS FOR JACKSONVILLE

Ultimately, given concerns about the coronavirus and the fact that both sides lack a unifying message, the conventions have more disadvantages than advantages.

On the Democratic side, the party is wise to keep the virtual convention and keep people away for two main reasons.

The first is the obvious reason why coronavirus cases are emerging in the US, and any massive gathering puts people in direct danger of contracting the virus.

The second, perhaps less apparent reason, is that an in-person televised Democratic convention has the potential to expose Democrats as overly liberal, out of step with the mainstream, and divided.

In fact, the results of several recent Democratic primary elections – where underfunded progressive challengers defeated or came close to defeating well-funded and establishment-backed candidates – reveal that the Democratic party is not only polarized but has moved more toward the left. If reflected in the dominant Democratic platform, which is historically determined at the convention, this could lead to Democrats appearing out of touch and on the left.

Simply put, the Democratic party lacks a positive, unifying message that is more than a reaction to Trump's polarization and division, and an in-person convention would make it more apparent.

Furthermore, given recent protests across the country, we can predict that an in-person Democratic convention could unfold similarly to the August 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago, which became a venue for protests against the Vietnam War, led to the left. Wing activist groups such as Students for a Democratic Society culminated in a televised riot where police clashed with protesters.

On the Republican side, the convention, which is slated to be held in person with delegates and other attendees, presents far more risks than rewards for the Republican Party.

In Florida, where coronavirus cases are on the rise and hospitals have reached near capacity, the state has become representative of the US failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and is a prime case of how to reopen Too soon, don't listen to medical experts, and failure to follow social distancing guidelines and mask mandates has had dire consequences.

The Republican convention in Jacksonville will inevitably highlight the stark realities of the coronavirus crisis and can also spark an outbreak in cases, which will only be poorly reflected in Trump and Republicans.

In fact, if the convention leads to an increase in coronavirus diseases, this will have dire consequences for the Florida health system in a way that directly implicates Trump, thereby contributing to the Democrats' anti-Trump narrative that he is willing to lay American lives. at risk of helping your reelection chances.

Additionally, participation will likely be a challenge at the Republican convention, given Trump's disappointing rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will highlight the lack of enthusiasm surrounding Trump's reelection bid, which is supported by his lagging voting position. and its low approval ratings.

Furthermore, like the Democrats, the Republican party lacks a unifying message that can unite the country, which will be made clear during the party convention.

However, while the conventions present challenges for both parties, and for the Republican party in particular, it is also clear that the election will be decided primarily during the fall campaign. In fact, factors like the fall debate schedule will prove to be far more important to the end result of the election than either party's convention.

From Trump's point of view in particular, three fall debates will be key to his success in November, as his reelection depends on his ability to make the election a real choice between himself and Biden, and not a referendum on his leadership. .

