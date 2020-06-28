Doug Schoen: the democratic divide between progressives and moderates is good news for Trump

Strong demonstrations by several left-leaning Democratic candidates in Tuesday's primaries reveal the ascendancy of the progressive movement within the party and pose risks to Democratic opportunities to win the general election in November.

In a year shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and national protests against police brutality, several progressive Democrats, many backed by the "Squad" of members of the Chamber of freshmen led by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York (who won it without hesitation) own primary): He had impressive victories against his well-funded establishment opponents.

This could put more pressure on mainstream Democrats to move left and accept calls to underfund the police, allow unrestricted immigration, and raise taxes massively, which could include a tax on the Heritage.

Such a progressive tilt would give President Trump a clear opening to argue that Democrats have moved too far to the left and are now out of mainstream American thinking, and would add fuel to Trump's claims that Democrats are "extreme left-wing radicals. "

Furthermore, this progressive increase presents a challenge for the Democratic Party, which needs to mobilize its base while finding ways to unite progressives and moderates to deliver a message that unites, rather than further polarizes, a divided country.

One of the most impressive surprises in Tuesday's Democratic primary was in the 16th Congressional District in New York by Jamaal Bowman. He is currently way ahead of the Speaker of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, with only missing ballots to count.

Bowman's likely victory over Engel is reminiscent of Ocasio-Cortez's primary displeasure in 2018 over Representative Joseph Crowley, who at the time was the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

Ultimately, Bowman's expected victory is emblematic of the progressive change occurring within the Democratic Party, which is clearly moving away from center-left policies and establishment candidates toward progressives.

Bowman is a political newcomer who campaigned on a racial and social justice platform and aligns with progressives on issues like "Medicare for All." Engel is a 16-term congressman and one of the most powerful members of the House, who has played an influential role in shaping America's foreign policy.

While Engel was viewed as an unconditional defender of Israel and has used his position in the House to solidify United States support for Israel, Bowman has voiced opposition to Israel's conduct in the West Bank and has been criticized by many in the other hall side. being anti-israeli.

Bowman also received the backing and defense of high-profile Democratic Socialists, including Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. These turned out to be far more important than Engel's endorsements from prominent established Democrats, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California.

Also, Bowman is just one of the progressive left-wing Democrats who performed much better than expected against well-established opponents.

Mondaire Jones, a progressive political newcomer, won the open seat to replace the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Nita Lowey, in District 17 of Congress in New York.

In New York's 12th Congressional District, the race between House of Representative Overseer and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and progressive challenger Suraj Patel is still too close.

Also, in the Kentucky Democratic primary for the Senate, the underfunded progressive insurgent candidate Charles Booker is close to defeating Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, backed by prominent Democrats, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Ultimately, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent incidents of police brutality against black people by white police officers have exposed the systemic racial inequalities that exist in our economic, healthcare, police and justice systems. penal. This has sparked long overdue calls for systemic change.

It is clear that this desire for change has fueled in many ways the ascendancy of the progressive Democratic Party movement, manifested in Tuesday's primaries, as well as the clear movement to move away from establishment politics and career politicians.

Without a doubt, in November, the Democratic Party will only benefit from a base that is enthusiastic, motivated and mobilized.

However, the party now faces the challenge of maintaining excitement and engagement from its base while resisting the urge to move too far to the left in response to Tuesday's primary results.

The only way the Democratic Party can be successful in November is if it is able to unite progressives and moderates around an inclusive agenda that can unite the country.

