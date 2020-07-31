Dow and S&P 500 plunge after economic data deluge

US stocks ended mixed after starting the day decidedly lower. They recovered some of their losses during the session, but the Dow (INDU) still closed 0.9%, or 226 points, and the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 0.4%.

At its lowest point, the Dow fell nearly 550 points.

The biggest declines in equities occurred in energy, as oil prices fell, and in the basic materials sectors.

Heavy technology Nasdaq compound (COMP)Meanwhile, it recovered from its previous decline and ended the day 0.4% higher.
In addition to the air of uncertainty in the morning, before the opening bell, President Donald Trump raised the idea of ​​delaying the November presidential elections. Although he has no authority to do so, it is Congress that has the power to set voting dates, the tweet provided an opportunity for him and his supporters to refuse to accept the results.

The gross domestic product of the United States, the broadest measure of the economy, slumped at an annualized rate of 32.9% between April and June, the worst decline on record. While the decline was not as bad as economists had predicted, it hit home how much the economy suffered at the height of the pandemic blockade.

The economy is expected to recover in the current third quarter of the year. But the rise in Covid-19 infections across the country could slow the pace of recovery.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported a second consecutive increase in first-time claims for unemployment benefits on Thursday morning. This is worrying because it could spell a slowdown in the recovery of the labor market.

The bottom line is that the United States economy runs on consumer spending, but people spend less money when they are unemployed.

In addition to the macro news, investors remain focused on the earnings season – it's a great day for great technology.

Just a day after the CEOs of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (full board) spoke to Congress about unfair competition practices in their industry, all four companies are required to report their second quarter results.

All of its shares ended higher, indicating investors are expecting an upside earnings surprise.

