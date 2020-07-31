Dow and S&P 500 plunge after economic data deluge







US stocks ended mixed after starting the day decidedly lower. They recovered some of their losses during the session, but the Dow ( INDU ) still closed 0.9%, or 226 points, and the S&P 500 ( SPX ) fell 0.4%.

At its lowest point, the Dow fell nearly 550 points.

The biggest declines in equities occurred in energy, as oil prices fell, and in the basic materials sectors.

Heavy technology Nasdaq compound ( COMP ) Meanwhile, it recovered from its previous decline and ended the day 0.4% higher.