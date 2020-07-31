Dow and S&P 500 plunge after economic data deluge

At its lowest point, the Dow fell nearly 550 points.
The biggest declines in equities occurred in energy, as oil prices fell, and in the basic materials sectors.
The gross domestic product of the United States, the broadest measure of the economy, slumped at an annualized rate of 32.9% between April and June, the worst decline on record. While the decline was not as bad as economists had predicted, it hit home how much the economy suffered at the height of the pandemic blockade.
The economy is expected to recover in the current third quarter of the year. But the rise in Covid-19 infections across the country could slow the pace of recovery.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported a second consecutive increase in first-time claims for unemployment benefits on Thursday morning. This is worrying because it could spell a slowdown in the recovery of the labor market.
The bottom line is that the United States economy runs on consumer spending, but people spend less money when they are unemployed.
In addition to the macro news, investors remain focused on the earnings season – it's a great day for great technology.
All of its shares ended higher, indicating investors are expecting an upside earnings surprise.