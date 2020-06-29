Dow emerges thanks to Boeing and strong home sales







The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.7%, in trading at noon on Monday. Dow component Boeing ( licensed in letters ) It led the gains, rising 6% after the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing could begin test flights of its 737 Max aircraft on the ground.

A 44.3% stronger-than-expected increase in pending home sales for May also helped list investor spirits. The numbers are another sign of a rebound in housing, and potentially the economy as a whole, which is now in the midst of a recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also increased 1%. And the eleven market sectors were superior, including technology.