Dow recovers as investors wait for more stimulus







US stocks ended markedly higher, even after reducing some of its impressive gains in the opening bell.

the Dow ( INDU ) He recovered more than 800 points in the opening before retreating slightly. The index ended at 527 points, or 2%, ending above 26,000 points for the first time since last Wednesday. the S&P 500 ( SPX ) and the Nasdaq compound ( COMP ) followed the same pattern, reducing his initial earnings. The S&P ended 1.9%, while the Nasdaq closed 1.8%.

Surprisingly strong retail sales data for May helped sentiment. Retail sales rose 17.7% last month, far more than expected, for a strong comeback after collapsing in April. Excluding automobiles and auto parts, sales increased 12.4%, according to the Census Bureau.

Industrial production and capacity utilization also improved in May, recovering from sharp falls in April.