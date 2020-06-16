Dow recovers as investors wait for more stimulus

US stocks ended markedly higher, even after reducing some of its impressive gains in the opening bell.
the Dow (INDU) He recovered more than 800 points in the opening before retreating slightly. The index ended at 527 points, or 2%, ending above 26,000 points for the first time since last Wednesday. the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq compound (COMP) followed the same pattern, reducing his initial earnings. The S&P ended 1.9%, while the Nasdaq closed 1.8%.
Surprisingly strong retail sales data for May helped sentiment. Retail sales rose 17.7% last month, far more than expected, for a strong comeback after collapsing in April. Excluding automobiles and auto parts, sales increased 12.4%, according to the Census Bureau.
Industrial production and capacity utilization also improved in May, recovering from sharp falls in April.
"The more flexible social distancing restrictions will support a partial recovery in the industry, but an immediate rebound to pre-coronavirus activity levels is unlikely," economists at Oxford Economics said in a note to clients.
On Monday, the Fed finally launched its High Street Loan Program to help small and medium-sized businesses, and it also pledged to buy corporate bonds, the latter of which should support market liquidity and help the availability of big business credit.
Fed President Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday morning. Echoing sentiment from last week's monetary policy update, he said in prepared comments that "significant uncertainty persists about the timing and strength of the recovery." Until the public is completely sure that Covid-19 is contained, a full recovery is unlikely, he said.
Although the job market is improving, "the broader context is that around 25 million people have been displaced in the workforce. So we have a long way to go," Powell said during the testimony.
World markets rally
Global stocks also rebounded on Tuesday.
From France CAC 40 (CAC40) closed at 2.8%, while Germany DAX (DAX) advanced 3.4%. the FTSE 100 (UKX) It ended at 2.9% in London after data showed that the UK unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9% in April, even as other indicators suggested that the job market has weakened dramatically.
Asian markets also rose sharply, erasing heavy losses on Monday. From Japan Nikkei (N225) closed at 4.9%, expanding previous gains after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged, while saying it would closely monitor the impact of Covid-19 and "will not hesitate to take further relaxation measures if it is necessary".
South Korea Kospi (KOSPI) It jumped 5.3% after posting its worst day since March on Monday. The Korean index ended its best day since March, when markets were also affected by volatility. From Hong Kong Hang Seng Index (HSI) advanced 2.5%, while China Shanghai compound (SHCOMP) added 1.4%.
In the oil trade, futures erased past losses and settled higher. US oil USA 3.4% resolved at $ 38.38. Futures for Brent, the world oil benchmark, also reversed course and settled 3.1% at $ 40.96. The two contracts were highest resolved on Monday, both by more than 2%.
– Jazmin Goodwin and Charles Riley contributed to this report.