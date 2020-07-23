Dow slips as stock market momentum fades

Investors are busy focusing on the companies' financial results in what is expected to be one of the worst earnings seasons in history. And the economic recovery, whose hopes were fueled by improvements in economic data, no longer looks so promising.

The Labor Department reported an increase in first-time claims for unemployment benefits on Thursday morning, the first such increase in 16 weeks.

The market has recovered from its historic sell-off in March, thanks in large part to a strong rally in tech stocks. But he is scheduled to have one of his worst performances on Thursday.

Heavy technology Nasdaq compound ( COMP ) finished down 2.3%. the S&P 500 ( SPX ) , the broadest measure on Wall Street, closed 1.2%. It was his worst performance since June 26.