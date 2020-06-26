Dow slips over 500 points as economic prospects grow bleaker

the Dow ( INDU ) shed 550 points, or 2.2%, while the S&P 500 ( SPX ) – The broadest measure on Wall Street – fell 1.9%. the Nasdaq compound ( COMP ) fell 2%

Banks were among the worst performers after the results of the Federal Reserve stress test on Thursday night.

Although financial institutions in the United States obtained a clean health statement from the central bank, they will be required to further strengthen their capital to protect themselves against losses and preserve their ability to lend to the country's struggling companies.

Banks will also not be allowed to buy back shares in the third quarter of the year and shareholder dividends will be limited.