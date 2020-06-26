Dow slips over 500 points as economic prospects grow bleaker

Although financial institutions in the United States obtained a clean health statement from the central bank, they will be required to further strengthen their capital to protect themselves against losses and preserve their ability to lend to the country's struggling companies.
Banks will also not be allowed to buy back shares in the third quarter of the year and shareholder dividends will be limited.
Meanwhile, the University of Michigan reported that consumer sentiment declined in the second half of June, on par with a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country.
So far, the stock market has proven somewhat resilient to rising new infection rates in states like Texas and Florida. This is due in part to the Fed's commitment to loosen its monetary policy.
The large post-close rally that sent stocks higher as the economy began to reopen could have fully estimated the central bank's stimulus, suggested Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, prompting a sell-off renewed out of fear viruses could lead to a deeper slowdown.