Download whole Netflix in just a second: World’s fastest internet speed

According to our research paper that was published in the journal IEEE Photonics Technology letters, there was a record that says that the fastest internet speed in rhe world is estimated to be double the capacity of any other system that is currently deployed in the world. According to the scientists in the United Kingdom, they claim that they have achieve the world’s fastest internet data transmission rate at a speed of 178 terabits in a second. This is so fast that it is possible to download the entire Netflix library in less than a second’s time. Isn’t that amazing? Just think of the speed that is thriving! According to the researchers from the University college London (UCL), this speed is recorded as find times faster than the previous record.

Maximum speed of data transmission ever recorded

The research paper on sources that it was achieved by transmitting data through a much wider range of colours of wavelengths or light, than the one which is typically used in the optical fibre. This was faced only of the combining difference amplifier technologies that we need to boost the signal power over this wider bandwidth. It was also achieved by maximizing the speed and developing new geometric shaping or GS constellations. Furthermore, it was done only after manipulating the properties of each individual wavelength. The GS cancellations are basically patterns of signal combinations that ensure the uses of brightness, phase, and also the polarization properties of the light. They generally benefit this technique in such a way that it can be deployed on the already existing infrastructure by upgrading the amplifiers that were located on the optical fibre routes at an interval of 40 to 100 kilometres.

The data speed breaks the former world record that was created

According to the records that were demonstrated in a laboratory, the internet speed is five times more than the previous world record that was held by a team in Japan. Theoretically, the speed was close to the theoretical limit of data transmission that was set out by the American Mathematician, Claude Shannon in the year 1949. At such a high speed, it would probably take less than an hour to download the data that was made up the world’s first image of a black hole.

The lead author Lidia Galdino, who is the lecturer at the UCL and the Royal academy of Engineering Research Fellow states that when the current state-of-the-art cloud data centre interconnections are potential of transporting up to 35 Tetra BITS in a second, they have Ben working with new technologies that is utilise the existing infrastructure more efficiently.

The scientists and researchers have been saying that the technology is improving day by day and they would make the best use of optical fibre bandwidth, thereby enabling a world record transmission rate of approximately 178 terabits in a second.