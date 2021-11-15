Downton Abbey: A New Era is the next Downton Abbey movie. It is a sequel to the other movie and it is a spin-off from the TV show. People who like the show will be happy to know that all of the main people from the cast will be back for the new show. They will include Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, and Elizabeth McGovern. The show has a new cast member. Dominic West is in the show now.

Filming has taken place. We already know when the movie, formerly titled Downton Abbey 2, will be coming out.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a film that is happening. It’s a sequel to the 2019 film, Downton Abbey. Both films were written by Julian Fellowes, who also created and wrote the TV series called “Downton Abbey”. The sequel film was directed by Simon Curtis.

What will be the release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era?

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” was set to be released in theaters on December 22, 2021. But then the date changed to March 18, 2022. On November 10, 2021, a short video about the new movie was released. The trailer for the movie will be shown in theaters before the movie. It will not be shown online until later, but only in US theaters.

What is the plot of Downton Abbey: A New Era?

A deadline has also been reported that the teaser trailer from the movie showed the Crawley family and Downton staff preparing for a big overseas trip, as well as the wedding scene. It was very interesting to see what they were doing that had been hidden before.

The Crawley family and their servants will be going on a trip to a foreign country. Jim Carter’s character said, “The Brits are coming.” Plus there will be a wedding, but we don’t know who it is for.

The year for the new “Downton Abbey” movie is not yet clear. The first film was set in 1927, so it will be no earlier than that. Fans can feel assured that the plot will be familiar as the script is written by Julian Fellowes, who also writes other shows like “The Gilded Age.”The Downton series first aired 10 years ago! It’s amazing to think about.

About the trailer:

Focus Features has made a new trailer for Downton Abbey. It is called “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” This new teaser is 15 seconds long and only shows some of what happens in the movie. But you can see the whole trailer when it comes before Belfast on November 12th.

The first title for the second season of Downton Abbey was just called Downton Abbey 2. It’s not a very exciting name, but that is what it was at first. In April, Elizabeth McGovern posted a picture on Instagram which also said that it would be out in 2021.

What will be the cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Nathalie Baye

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Hugh Dancy

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Michael Fox as Andy Parker

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert “Bertie” Pelham, Marquess of Hexham

Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

· Douglas Reith as Lord Merton

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Imelda Staunton as Lady Maud Bagshaw

Dominic West

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey, Lady Merton

Other news related to Downton Abbey: A New Era:

Last fall, the producer for Downton Abbey said that they were working on a sequel. “We’re working on what the story is and when we might be able to make it,” he said in November. “But we can’t get everyone back together again.” The first time was very challenging.

It can be hard to get all the people who are in the show back together on the same day. It is hard to find people with time to work on it.

In the first movie, it seemed like Maggie Smith was done playing her character. But in the new movie, she might come back again.

In an interview, Fellowes said that Smith could return for the second film. “You should remember that at the end of the film, Maggie was not dead.” Violet is probably leaving but it’s not decided yet. And in the second film announcement, it says that all original Downton cast members are returning.

