Downton Abbey has been running for six seasons now, with a seventh one on the way. I’ve been watching it from the beginning and am now making my way through all of season six. It’s a captivating show; there are dozens of characters with entangled relationships, plenty of drama, and satisfying resolutions from time to time. It’s a wonderful show and I highly recommend it.

If you missed out before, no problem! There are plenty of places to view it legally. You can legally watch season six on Hulu Plus or Amazon Prime if you have them, or on Netflix if that service is available where you live.

Introduction to The Downton Abbey: A New Era

If you love television dramas, soap operas, and anything British like we do, Downton Abbey is a must-watch. The show is set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey about the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants just after the end of World War I. The series won four Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy Awards from 45 nominations. It was also nominated for 1 Academy Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

The first episode of the show opened to 6.7 million viewers and the season finale. which was also watched by 8.2 million viewers. The second season premiered to 10.9 million viewers and the third season opened to 13.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched drama in PBS history.

Names of the characters in The Downton Abbey: A New Era

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Grantham

Jim Carter as Mr. Carson

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Grantham

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Branson

Eva Samms as Marigold

Karina Samms as Marigold

Imelda Staunton as Maud Bagshaw

Fifi Hart as Sybbie

Oliver Barker as George

Zac Barker as George

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith

Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Hexham

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Merton

Douglas Reith as Lord Merton

Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes

The storyline of The Downton Abbey: A New Era

In this game, players take on the role of a young member of the Crawley family to explore life on an English country estate in 1925. Evolve your family’s fortune and influence by managing the grand house, servants, and estate from your very own wing in Downton Abbey. Travel to London during the “Roaring Twenties” and complete quests to expand your family’s influence and wealth.

Incredibly grateful for the private tour received to Highclere Castle, famous for #DowntonAbbey. This is a fascinating mansion preserved since 1679, full of history, amazing architecture and beautiful gardens. pic.twitter.com/eXtNP5Dki4 — ARUNI (@aruni_t) June 15, 2022

As you take control of the entire household, from managing the staff and finances to decorating your home and breeding livestock, players will interact with beloved characters from the show including Tom Branson, Lady Mary, Cora, Robert Crawley, Daisy Mason, Mr. Carson and more.

Downton Abbey Sequel Heads to Peacock, FBoy Island Returns, and Much more

NBC has closed a deal with Downton Abbey showrunner Julian Fellowes for a sequel to the hit period drama. The new series will run in the U.S. and is poised as an eight-part miniseries that picks up on the lives of its characters after they’ve returned home from World War I. Fellowes will write and oversee the new installment, but won’t have an on-screen role. The project hails from NBCUniversal Intl. — which produces Downton Abbey in conjunction with Carnival Films, co-owned by NBCU and ITV — and Universal Television Studios. It’s unclear whether any of the original cast will return for the sequel series.

So, what do you think about The Downton Abbey: A New Era?