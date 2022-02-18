If you are a fan of British television, Downton Abbey is a show that you do not want to miss. If you’re looking for a classic British drama to watch, Downton Abbey is a great option. The show follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th century. It’s full of intrigue, romance, and scandal, and is sure to keep you entertained from start to finish. Downton Abbey has won numerous awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and 15 Primetime Emmy Awards. If you’re a fan of period dramas, be sure to check out Downton Abbey!

A new trailer for Downton Abbey came up

A new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is here and we now have more stories to follow. Following the success of the film in 2019, this popular TV series lives on in film form. According to the first Downton Abbey movie: A New Era, the story revolves somewhat around an unexpected purchase for the Dowager Countess. A house in France was given to her by a man she knew. Also, we will see another wedding that takes place in New Era Downtown when Tom Branson marries Lucy Tuppence. A New Era teaser focuses on two main themes: the mysterious story of Dowager and the film set in Downton Abbey.

Who is in the cast?

The film is directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes. The movie is based on Downton Abbey by Julian Fellowes. The cast includes,

Nathalie Baye

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley,

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham,

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Jonathan Coy as George Murray

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Hugh Dancy

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Michael Fox as Andy Parker

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow, among others

When is Downton Abbey: New Era releasing?

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on 29 April 2022 in the UK by Universal Pictures and on 20 May 2022 in the US and Canada by Focus Features.

Why should you watch Downton Abbey?

The Downton Abbey series has become a worldwide phenomenon. With the film coming out soon, you should watch Downton Abbey before that to get familiar with the characters and their story so far. Downton’s plotline is captivating enough to keep you hooked till the end of every episode, and we recommend watching it for many reasons: Downton’s interesting sets make it worth watching; in fact, Highclere Castle (the reallocation of Downton) was made famous because of this show. It is currently open for public viewing too!

Lady Mary takes a break downstairs in this behind the scenes snap from series 5. #Downton pic.twitter.com/0izDhWVF93 — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) September 12, 2018

The costumes are also beautiful yet historically accurate which makes everything more realistic. For example, Lady Mary Talbot would never wear trousers or jeans like us because, in Downton’s era, women were not allowed to wear anything other than dresses and skirts. Downton shows how the British aristocratic society worked during World War I (1914-18), which is a time period that is often skipped over by history books. It also highlights certain important events during this time such as; the sinking of the Titanic, changes in social norms in aristocracy after WWI, advancements in technology, and much more!

Downtown Abbey has countless interesting characters with very intriguing plotlines, making it impossible for you to take your eyes off your screen! You will be hooked till the end of every episode trying to find out what happens next. Downton Abbey is not like any other show because it has something for everyone: there is drama between characters, political intrigue during World War I, romance & love stories that will keep viewers invested all throughout each episode of this series! It’s an easy watch but still very interesting as well with its historical context making things more interesting than they would normally be.

Downton Abbey lives up to its name by being a classic British drama worth watching again and again. So, make sure you catch up with the movie when it comes. Till then you can watch out Downton Abbey series that is there for six seasons on Netflix. Binge-watch today!!