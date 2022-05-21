The Downton Abbey series finale was a bittersweet experience. On the one hand, we got to see all our favorite characters one last time; on the other, we had to say goodbye to them. The sixth and final season of Downton Abbey was a fitting end to the show, with all the warmth and tears that we’ve come to expect from it.

The storyline of the Downton Abbey: A New Era

The Downton Abbey: A New Era was wrapped up nicely, with everyone getting a happy ending. We will miss Downton Abbey, but it’s nice to know that we can rematch the series anytime we want. Thank you for all the memories, Downton Abbey!

Names of the characters in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Grantham

Jim Carter as Mr Carson

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Grantham

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Branson

Eva Samms as Marigold

Karina Samms as Marigold

Imelda Staunton as Maud Bagshaw

Fifi Hart as Sybbie

Oliver Barker as George

Zac Barker as George

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith

Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Hexham

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Merton

Douglas Reith as Lord Merton

Phyllis Logan as Mrs Hughes

The Newest Downton Abbey Film Provides What the First Missed

The Downton Abbey movie is finally here, and it’s everything we wanted it to be: a return to the Edwardian era estate we all know and love, with a new story that picks up where the TV show left off. The film follows the Crawley family and their servants as they prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England. While the first Downton Abbey movie was criticized for being too slow-paced and lacking in emotion, A New Era more than makes up for it. The film is filled with warmth and nostalgia, as well as plenty of tears (both happy and sad). It’s a must-see for any Downton Abbey fan, and we can’t wait to see what the next installment has in store.

Why Should Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era Have Such a Unique Look?

You may not have realized it, but Downton Abbey: A New Era has a familiar face among its cast. Guy Dexter, who plays the role of Henry Lascelles, is played by actor Max Brown. You might recognize him from his roles in The Tudors and Sleepy Hollow. He’s also had roles in Downton Abbey’s period drama rival, Victoria. Whether you know him from his previous work or not, there’s no denying that Guy Dexter is a welcome addition to the Downton Abbey cast. We can’t wait to see more of him (and the rest of the cast) in the upcoming season!

The legacy continues. Tune in to @TODAYshow on @nbc tomorrow morning for an exclusive look at the new trailer for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era! pic.twitter.com/pwH8rHAXht — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) February 14, 2022

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is reviewed by Dean

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is a warm and emotional return to form for the series. While there are some new faces among the cast, the core group of characters that we’ve grown to love over the past five seasons are back and as engaging as ever. The sixth season of ‘Downton Abbey’ picks up several months after the events of the season five finale, with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Lord Henry (Matthew Goode) now married and expecting their first child. As always, there are plenty of twists and turns throughout the season, including a surprising return from an unlikely character. Overall, ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is a welcome return to the world of Downton Abbey. While there are some new elements, the core group of characters and the emotional stories that we’ve come to expect from the series are all present and accounted for. If you’re a fan of ‘Downton Abbey,’ then you’ll want to check out the sixth and final season. You may even want to have a box of tissues handy, as you’re sure to shed a few tears along the way.

Have you seen Downton Abbey: A New Era? What did you think?