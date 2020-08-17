dozens-of-heat-records-set-to-be-broken-this-week-as-western-heat-wave-continues

(CNN) The Western US and southwest Canada are bracing for another week of extreme heat as dozens of temperature records are expected to be broken.

Temperature records could be broken from northern Montana to southern California, as 56 million people are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories.

“The historic heatwave in the West may last through Wednesday, as nearly 70 cities could either set or tie records,” CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.

A ridge of high pressure, a phenomenon associated with mostly sunny skies with hot weather, is sitting over the Western United States. It is not forecast to budge all week, allowing record breaking heat to persist into this weekend.

Death Valley could eclipse 130 degrees for the second straight day