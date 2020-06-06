Dozens of minority-owned small businesses in Santa Monica turn to crowdfunding sites for help after being burned, looted, and trashed.

In the wake of the riots that fell in Santa Monica on Sunday, more than 17 local businesses, damaged and looted within the beachside enclave, have had to turn to crowdfunding site GoFundMe for immediate assistance, their future existence is in jeopardy .

"Communities like Santa Monica, California were ideal for this round of protests and riots because they fit the agenda of 'bringing pain to the wealthy'," Dennis Santiago, an analyst at Fox News, told Fox News. global risk and financial analyst based in Los Angeles. "The looted and shattered city area is a focal point of that community's liberal, tolerant, and diverse character of tolerant values. This set of beliefs is what was brutally shattered by these events."

While looters in many cities have vowed to focus on large franchises and companies for their thieves, much of what was decimated in Santa Monica was already fighting small businesses.

Business owners who desperately turned to the crowdfunding site include Sunny Optometry, of which each staff member belonged to a minority and was founded by a first-generation immigrant.

"We uselessly witnessed how our life's work was ripped apart, stolen, and burned. The looters were so thorough that they stole everything, including receipt paper, coins, and lint from our drawers before setting it on fire," the owners wrote. "We are eternally grateful for the brave police and firefighters who managed to mitigate the damage and prevent the office from turning into a heap of ashes."

Then there's beloved HiDeo Ho Comics, a Santa Monica fixture for about 43 years, the popular Sake House that was destroyed and burned into oblivion, the family-run Jack & # 39; s Jewelers, the famous Bangkok West Thai, other restaurants and independent coffee shops, Thunderbolt Spiritual Books, and several small classrooms.

"During the Los Angeles riots, iWithNails suffered damage along with several other local and minority-owned businesses located in Lincoln, Santa Monica, California," declare their GoFundMe. "We had a grand opening a couple of weeks before the pandemic hit, and our business is suffering a tremendous loss. Windows and doors have been smashed and vandalized. Our salon was looted, and expensive tools and equipment were stolen. Our Nails Tech's took supplies, now these hardworking people don't have a job to go back to. "

In another example, the Santa Monica chamber says the local business "was completely destroyed and robbed."

"Meeting personally the humble, kind and responsive family of co-owner Joe Padilla, I am deeply saddened to see this senseless destruction of their livelihoods," writes the campaign organizer. "These are good and loving people."

For many, turning to the community may be the only resource to survive.

"For the merchants who lost everything, it is devastating. Many companies in Santa Monica never anticipated needing riot insurance coverage. Many did not have it, or decided to forgo it, to save on operating expenses," Santiago said. "There is no insurance payment if your policy does not cover it. It has led some to ask the community for help. It is a desperate request hoping to restore what was shattered in the name of political virtue."

After months of confinement in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, many companies in the area, highly dependent on tourism, have already suffered serious economic difficulties. Some were slated to open their doors for the first time on Monday as the city constantly lifts its strict closing mandates, only to be looted hours earlier.

The reasons for how and why Santa Monica was so badly beaten by looters remains murky, given that the police imposed an early shutdown, but some anticipate that it was driven primarily by opportunism and the intention to harm.

"Protesters have definitely targeted this neighborhood to ensure their voices and beliefs are heard. However, many of the protesters are from all ethnicities and have generally conducted peaceful protests, but with such an important presence on social media today, nothing goes unnoticed. "noted Ken Mahoney of Mahoney Asset Management. "Unfortunately, small business owners will be left with the bag, and after months of loss of income due to the coronavirus, they now face enormous damage to their livelihoods."

However, crowdfunding donations also target the spirit of the American people, even at a time of serious financial trouble, given the damage that has stemmed from the coronavirus measures.

According to Fox News calculations, more than $ 235,000 was raised, primarily by anonymous donors, for those small businesses in Santa Monica that have launched online campaigns.

"Communities always surprise you. It is not money, it is the soul that brings the community back," added Santiago. "It can build up quickly when a community comes together. That's what makes America the great country it is."