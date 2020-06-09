Dozens of Republicans urge Trump not to reduce the number of US forces in Germany







Representative Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the panel, joined 21 other Republicans on the committee to urge Trump not to significantly reduce the number of US forces in Germany.

The letter comes after a defense official told CNN last week that the White House had called for a substantial reduction in US military personnel stationed in the country. The official said the exact size of the reduction has not been decided, but a cut of 9,500 is the current tentative planning figure. The formal order to start moving troops has not yet been given, but is expected soon.

There are approximately 34,000 American troops currently stationed in Germany.

"We firmly believe that NATO allies, such as Germany, should do more to contribute to our joint defense efforts. At the same time, we also know that the parking of US troops since the end of World War II has helped prevent another World war and, most importantly, has helped make the United States safer, "lawmakers wrote.