Dozens of Republicans urge Trump not to reduce the number of US forces in Germany

Representative Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the panel, joined 21 other Republicans on the committee to urge Trump not to significantly reduce the number of US forces in Germany.
The letter comes after a defense official told CNN last week that the White House had called for a substantial reduction in US military personnel stationed in the country. The official said the exact size of the reduction has not been decided, but a cut of 9,500 is the current tentative planning figure. The formal order to start moving troops has not yet been given, but is expected soon.
There are approximately 34,000 American troops currently stationed in Germany.
"We firmly believe that NATO allies, such as Germany, should do more to contribute to our joint defense efforts. At the same time, we also know that the parking of US troops since the end of World War II has helped prevent another World war and, most importantly, has helped make the United States safer, "lawmakers wrote.
"In Europe, the threats posed by Russia have not diminished, and we believe that signs of a weakened commitment by the United States to NATO will encourage further aggression and opportunism from Russia. Furthermore, the general limit on troops would prevent us from carrying out the exercises that are necessary for the training and preparation of our forces and those of our allies, "they added.
"The troop limit would also significantly reduce the number of US forces that can flow through Germany to deploy to bases around the world, causing serious logistical challenges," the letter says.
While defense officials have weighed in on the move of some forces from Germany in the past, several US and NATO officials told CNN last week that the size and timing of the reduction were unexpected.
Republicans have also encouraged Trump to remain committed to NATO, even when he has criticized the alliance for years, complaining that European countries are not paying enough to support NATO. In particular, Trump has criticized Germany for failing to meet NATO's defense spending target of 2%.
Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney said in a statement Tuesday that withdrawing US troops from Germany "would be a serious mistake" that "would harm our national security."
"The presence of the United States has never been more important than it is today, as our nation faces threats to freedom and security around the world posed by Russia from Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Communist Party. Our presence in abroad is essential to deter these adversaries and strengthen alliances., maintaining peace through force and preserving the American leadership, "he said.
"Withdrawing our forces and abandoning our allies would have dire consequences, emboldening our adversaries and making war more, not less likely," added Cheney.
The United States Army has stationed forces in Germany since the end of World War II, and its presence there on the Cold War front helped deter the Soviet Union from launching an attack on NATO members.
Although the number of US troops in Germany has decreased in recent years, US bases in the country continue to be used by the military due to their strategic location and the presence of US defense infrastructure, such as air bases and medical facilities.