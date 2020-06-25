Dozens of Secret Service agents to be quarantined after Trump rally in Tulsa







The massive quarantine has led to the decision that Secret Service agents involved in presidential travel must undergo coronavirus testing for the next two weeks, according to an email sent to agency staff. The email sent Wednesday was confirmed by the law enforcement official. Agents must now be evaluated 24 to 48 hours before a presidential trip, according to the email. The new test mandate will be valid until July 4.

The police official said the number of quarantined officers is on the "low" side of dozens. A Secret Service official said the quarantine will not affect the agency's operations. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

When asked about the decision to screen all agents on presidential trips for coronavirus, the Secret Service official said protecting agency staff is critical during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to make sure that we have a healthy workforce and that we are protecting our people," the official said. "This is good common sense."

A source from the US Secret Service who worked ahead of time for the Saturday rally and is now quarantined told CNN that agents from Dallas and Houston also worked on the event, and that before the trip from those local offices They had been warned that they would have to be quarantined when they got home. The steps come after two Secret Service agents who attended the rally tested positive for coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. "The US Secret Service remains prepared and staffed to carry out all duties as necessary. Any implication that the agency is unprepared or unable to execute our mission would be inaccurate," the spokeswoman told CNN. from the US Secret Service, Catherine Milhoan. statement on Wednesday night. "To protect the privacy of our employees' health information and for operational security, the Secret Service does not publish how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or are currently, quarantined" . She continued. Still, news from quarantined Secret Service personnel will intensify scrutiny of the Tulsa rally, which has already been intensively watched after the Trump campaign announced that some advanced team staff members working on the event tested positive. for the virus. Attendees of the rally were not required to wear masks or practice social distancing, despite top administration public health officials emphasizing the importance of both measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Several administration officials at the rally did not wear masks, although campaign manager Brad Parscale was seen in one. Attendees of the rally had to agree not to sue the campaign if they contracted coronaviruses, acknowledging that "there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present." "By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "read the disclaimer that attendees agreed to. Ultimately, only fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Plans for an overflow speech were canceled as fewer than 25 people had gathered in the area where it was to occur. Trump had once forecast 20,000 people in the arena with an additional 40,000 outside.

