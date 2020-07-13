Dozens of the world's richest people demand higher taxes to pay for the economic recovery from the coronavirus

A group of 83 of the world's richest people have called for "our governments to raise taxes on people like us" to help finance the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Guardian.

In the letter, which was shared with the British newspaper, the signatories called for the increases to take effect "Immediately. Substantially. Permanently."

"As Covid-19 hits the world, millionaires like us have a critical role to play in healing our world," the letter says in part. “No, we are not the ones who care for the sick in the intensive care rooms. We are not driving the ambulances that will take the sick to the hospitals. We are not restocking grocery store shelves or delivering door-to-door food. But we have money, a lot. Money that is desperately needed now and will continue to be needed for years to come, as our world recovers from this crisis. "

The letter went on to state that the consequences of the pandemic "will last for decades" and could "push an additional 500 million people into poverty."

Also on Monday, the United Nations said the ranks of the world's hungry grew to 10 million last year and warned that the coronavirus could push 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year.

The grim assessment was featured in the latest edition of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, an annual report published by five UN agencies.

Preliminary projections based on available global economic prospects suggest that the pandemic "could add an additional 83 (million) to 132 million people to the ranks of the undernourished in 2020," the report said.

The letter demands that governments around the world "address global inequality and recognize that tax increases on the wealthy and greater international tax transparency are essential to a viable long-term solution."

"The problems caused and revealed by Covid-19 cannot be solved with charity, no matter how generous they are. Government leaders must take responsibility for raising the funds we need and spending them fairly," the letter said. "We have a huge debt to the people who work on the front lines of this global battle. Most essential workers are underpaid for the burden they carry. "

The signers include Ben and Jerry's co-founder of ice cream Jerry Greenfield, Disney heirs Tim and Abigail Disney, British screenwriter and filmmaker Richard Curtis,

Associated Press contributed to this report.