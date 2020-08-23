Dr. Ahmad Khawaja Released Forbes Article – Allied Wallet and Its Workplace Culture

The CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet is a globally leading provider of online payment processing. It is known for offering various payment solutions in around 196 countries all over the world. It has recently released an article with Forbes on positive workplace culture. Dr. Khawaja has recently been honored all over the world for his entrepreneurial success. It has all about his ability to lead. He was recognized on the covers of hundreds of magazines for his multi billion-dollar payment services company, Allied Wallet. His Forbes article is titled, “Four Ways CEOs Can Build A More Positive Workplace” in which Dr. Ahmad Khawaja highlights several key ideas such as:

– Roll Your Sleeves up

– Train Versus Fire

– Teach Success Versus Encourage Failure

– Fixing Problems Versus Pointing Fingers

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja and Allied Wallet take pride in being a part of such a positive work place. Also, the team morale is one of the best things that they encourage other CEOs and companies to consider their suggestions.

Dr Ahmad Khawaja treats his employees with utmost priority

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja said, “I think many CEOs forget about how important their employees are to them; so much so that they forget to be a part of their own workplace.” He also added on to it saying, “But the best way to understand it is to participate and see first-hand what works and what doesn’t.” The four tips that Dr. Ahmad Khawaja offers would prove to be effective for the other CEOs as well. He says that he would always be aspiring the entrepreneurs, and Forbes readers all over the world. He advises the youth to get out of their homes, and thus, trying to do something of their own, which would eventually help them to succeed over the time. He says that one can never succeed by just thinking and doing nothing.

Allied Wallet holds its morale over everything else

The tech billionaire ended his article by saying, “Morale is very important to building a successful team and a successful company – and it’s something all CEOs, no matter how successful, must hold in high regard.” He advised all the other entrepreneurs too, to work by ethics for that’s what is the secret of success. He added on to it saying that if we ever want to achieve great things in our lives, we need to remain dedicated to it, and not think of applying shortcuts just to fetch it by hook or by crook. Know that when we act by morals, we may have to struggle a bit, but we would surely be able to rise above all. He said this to the other CEOs as well, and thus, have recommended them to work with integrity, and if they do so, they will definitely be able to meet with success, sooner or the later.