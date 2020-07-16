Dr. Ahmad Khawaja Released Forbes Article on Allied Wallet and Its Workplace Culture

The CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet stands as a globally leading provider of online payment processing. The company is known for offering various payment solutions across 196 countries all over the world. It was released in an article with Forbes on positive workplace culture. It is essential to have a good workplace culture as that plays a pivotal role in designing the work prospects within that particular environment. Also, it makes the employees feel good about the same. Dr. Khawaja has recently been honored all over the world. He has been known for his entrepreneurial success and his ability to lead such a great team. He has also been recognized on the covers of hundreds of magazines.

All of it is known for his multi billion-dollar payment services company, Allied Wallet. His Forbes article is titled as, “Four Ways CEOs Can Build A More Positive Workplace” in which Dr. Ahmad Khawaja highlights several key ideas such as:

Roll Your Sleeves up, wherein he says that it is essential to roll up your sleeves and get to work. You might not have favorable circumstances all the time, but that is how life works and you should not escape from the situations ever in your life. Instead, be ready to face them as they come.

Train Versus Fire, and make sure that all your employees are prepared to take up challenges that come along the way. You must be focused on encountering all the issues, as they come without escaping from them.

Teach Success Versus Encourage Failure, as that will bring the motif of working in a challenging environment within the employees. He says that failure will hit you badly but you must know that nothing in the world should be able to stop you.

Fixing Problems Versus Pointing Fingers. It is important to note that you should not blame anyone. You must know that fixing the problem is way more essential and you should be focused on doing so, instead of being bothered about anything else.

Ahmad Khawaja: Positive workplace and team morale

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja and Allied Wallet take pride in their positive workplace and team morale. They encourage other CEOs and companies to consider their suggestions. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja said that “I think many CEOs forget about how important their employees are to them; so much so that they forget to be a part of their own workplace.” He further said that the best way to understand it is to participate. It is consequently important to see things first-hand and find out what works and what doesn’t. The four tips that Dr. Ahmad Khawaja offers should consequently prove to be effective for CEOs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and Forbes readers all over the world. The tech billionaire ended his article by saying, “Morale is very important to building a successful team and a successful company – and it’s something all CEOs, no matter how successful, must hold in high regard.”