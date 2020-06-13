Dr. Alveda King: Joe Biden & # 39; shuffling the career card & # 39; comparing uncle's death with George Floyd's

Joe Biden is "missing the mark" in his speeches by playing the "race card," evangelist Dr. Alveda King said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with presenters Griff Jenkins, Pete Hegseth and Jedidiah Bila, King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece, said the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate was "out of touch with reality." when he suggested that the impact that George Floyd's death has had on the world in recent weeks may have been greater than the 1968 murder of Dr. Martin Lutther King Jr.

"Even the murder of Dr. King did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd's death had," said Biden.

King, however, disagreed.

"President Trump says we all bleed the same. We are a nation under God. Uncle Joe, as they call him, many do, is losing the mark in his basement. And he's out of touch with reality." she said.

She told "Friends Weekend" hosts that by comparing her uncle and Floyd's deaths, he is "waving the race card."

"Both men were raised in godly families. Both men wanted peace," added King. "Martin Luther King Jr.: A righteous preacher. George Floyd, whose family now, his brother Terrence [says]" we want peace. "His sister Ruby [says]" let's give love back. "

"So, I look at the message that's right in the heart, that Uncle Joe doesn't want you to see, waving the race card," he explained. "America needs sanity. America needs peace. America needs love."

Instead, King accused Biden of "bending his knee in the face of tyranny, lawlessness, confusion" [and] "fighting for skin color."

"You know, we are a race, [the] human race, one blood. We can see you, Uncle Joe. And we are listening," he concluded. "But you have the wrong message, Uncle Joe."