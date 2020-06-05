Dr. Alveda King sends a powerful message to the Floyd family: & # 39; It is very terrible … having to cry publicly & # 39;

Dr King alveda, the niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sent an emotional message of hope and healing to the family of George Floyd The Thursday following the first of many services to be held across the country in his memory.

"It is very terrible to lose a family member to violence, to have to cry publicly," said King. "Your world"host Neil Cavuto.

"I was born in 1951," said King. "When I was 17, my uncle, Martin Luther King Jr., was shot dead. And I sat there in the [bank] ranks with my family, publicly distressed, bewildered.

"We are not colorblind. We can see each other. We can see the pain and, in prayer, we will see victory together as one race." – Dr. Alveda King, & # 39; Your world & # 39;

"And the following year, his brother, my father [Alfred Daniel Williams King] was killed, strangled, drowned, beaten, and thrown into a pool with no water in his lungs," Alveda King continued. "Again in the same church, again in those same ranks, again in mourning … and then my grandmother [Alberta Williams King] was shot in the church in 1974 before I was 23. And I want to talk. .. a moment for the family. "

King praised George Floyd's brother Terrence for calling a nonviolent protest, which she says reminded him of his grandfather's public pleas for peace during the 1968 riots after the murder of the civil rights leader.

"What his [Floyd's] brother did was what my family members did," King recalled. "Grandpa King [Martin Luther King Sr.] said: & # 39; Thank God for what we have left & # 39 ;.

"They encouraged us not to fuss, not to fight, to love and forgive," he added before acknowledging that "that is very difficult to do when all this injustice occurs."

King then discussed a now viral video Posted by former NBA player and longtime friend of Floyd Stephen Jackson in which Jackson carries Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna on her shoulders as she proclaims, "Daddy changed the world!"

"Yes, it did," said King, "and we must remember that. We must peacefully solve these problems. We are one race, one blood. We are not separate races. We have to live that way."

"We are not color blind. We can see each other," King concluded. "We can see the pain, and in prayer, we will see victory together as a race. Learning to live together as brothers and sisters, and not perish together as fools."