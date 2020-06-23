Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield will testify at the House coronavirus oversight hearing







Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Redfield will appear as witnesses during the hearing. They will be joined by the Assistant Secretary for Health of the Department of Health and Human Services, Brett Giroir, and the Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, who will also testify as witnesses.

All four witnesses are expected to participate in the hearing in person, while committee members will participate in person or remotely by videoconference. The hearing is being called by the Chamber's Energy and Commerce Committee.

The hearing comes as the country continues to grapple with the devastating public health consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of more than 120,000 in the United States.

Democrats in Congress have consistently criticized the Trump administration's handling of the federal response to the pandemic and have argued that insufficient and inadequate evidence capacity has hampered the government's ability to curb the spread. The spotlight is now on trial once again. In a shocking admission during his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said he had told administration officials to curb coronavirus testing due to the increasing number of cases in the United States. "You know that evidence is a double-edged sword," Trump said while complaining about press coverage of his handling of the virus. Affirming that EE. USA Now he's evaluated about 25 million people, added: "Here's the bad part … when you do the tests up to that point, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So I told my people, it slows down the try please " Some administration officials have tried to downplay the comment. An administration official told CNN later Saturday that the president was "obviously joking," and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the comment was joking. However, top Congressional Democrats have taken advantage of the comment with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, pointing to Tuesday's hearing as an opportunity to get answers. "The president's efforts to desperately slow down needed evidence to hide the true spread of the virus, which means more Americans will lose their lives," Pelosi said in a statement over the weekend. "This Tuesday, members of the Trump Administration's coronavirus task force will testify before the Energy and Commerce committee. The American people are owed answers on why President Trump wants less evidence when experts say much more is needed. ", said. Fauci and Redfield were named to the administration's coronavirus task force in January. The task force was, at the start of the pandemic, a public panel of health officials and agencies, which produced press reports almost every day and appeared in frequent interviews on national television. But in May, when the White House prioritized its economic message, health officials on the panel became less visible, appearing in fewer national television interviews. During that month, the White House prevented Fauci from testifying before House lawmakers. At the time, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the move and said: "While the Trump Administration continues its government-wide response to Covid-19, including the safe opening of the United States again and accelerating the development of vaccines is a productive opposite to have the same people involved in those efforts that appear in the congressional hearings. "

CNN's Caroline Kelly, Maegan Vázquez, Maeve Reston contributed to this report.