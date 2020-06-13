Dr. Anthony Fauci: States should rethink reopens if hospitalizations increase

"When you start to see more hospitalizations, it's a sure sign that you're in a situation where you're going in the wrong direction," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in "The Room of situations "on Friday.

Many states have loosened restrictions that began in March to stop the spread of the virus. But the lack of a vaccine, as well as more people gathering in public places and recent protests for racial justice in major cities, have worried experts. Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased in at least a dozen states, according to aggregated CNN data from the Covid Monitoring Project from May 25 to June 9.

As states reopen, "infection spots will be seen," but identification, isolation and contact tracing are key, Fauci said Friday. It also warned states not to omit some of the reopening guidelines that the federal government has outlined.

"If you jump through different phases, you increase the risk that you will have the kind of revival that we are seeing in certain states," he said.