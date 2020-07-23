Dr. Anthony Fauci will launch the first pitch in the opening game of the Washington Nationals

Describing the country's leading infectious disease expert as a "super Nat fanatic," the team said they were "delighted to announce" that Fauci had accepted his invitation to launch the first ceremonial launch for his inaugural game on Thursday.
"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it stands to reason that we honor him as we begin the 2020 season and defend our Series Championship title. World". team said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday.
The first pitch is a big deal considering the Nationals' opening game has been highly anticipated by fans after the MLB season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Perhaps it's an even bigger problem considering that President Trump, whose administration has repeatedly tried to discredit Fauci, has yet to launch his first launch, making him the first president to skip the tradition since President William Howard Taft started it. in 1910.
There was talk that Trump released the first launch in last year's World Series game, but rejected the idea and said he would have to wear "a lot of heavy armor" to make that appearance.
"I will look very heavy. I don't like that," he said at the time.
Instead, celebrity chef José Andrés, a prominent Trump critic, released the first pitch as Trump peered into the stands.
Thursday's opening game against the New York Yankees will be played in an empty stadium with no fans. MLB is encouraging players from opposing teams not to socialize or be less than six feet away before or after the game.
Spitting of any kind is also not allowed.