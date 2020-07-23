Dr. Anthony Fauci will launch the first pitch in the opening game of the Washington Nationals

Describing the country's leading infectious disease expert as a "super Nat fanatic," the team said they were "delighted to announce" that Fauci had accepted his invitation to launch the first ceremonial launch for his inaugural game on Thursday.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it stands to reason that we honor him as we begin the 2020 season and defend our Series Championship title. World". team said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday.

The first pitch is a big deal considering the Nationals' opening game has been highly anticipated by fans after the MLB season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps it's an even bigger problem considering that President Trump, whose administration has repeatedly tried to discredit Fauci, has yet to launch his first launch, making him the first president to skip the tradition since President William Howard Taft started it. in 1910.