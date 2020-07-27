Dr. Anthony Fauci's baseball card became one of the best selling in Topps history







ToppsNow cards are available only for 24 hours on the Topps site. More than 51,500 faucis were sold when the card hit the site Last week, the company said Monday.

The country's leading coronavirus expert and chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci threw the first pitch in the first game of the season for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees in late July.

The old Nats fan threw the ball so far to the left of the mound that it almost hit the photographers capturing the moment. His baseball card is kinder, and the caption on the back describes the 79-year-old's pitch as "a great effort at home plate."

After the game, Fauci said he did his best, but eventually misjudged the distance to the plate. "I don't know if you want to call him," he joked at an online event for the Center for Strategic and International Studies last week. "It was really funny." Fauci warned that sports cannot return Fauci previously warned that sports, as traditionally practiced and watched, are unlikely to return a bit. In an interview with the New York Times in April, he said "we are not ready" for sports to return. Most professional sports leagues in the United States canceled or postponed their seasons when Covid-19 became a pandemic. The truncated MLB 2020 season, which returned last week with no fans and a new set of season-specific rules, and the upcoming NBA season will help demonstrate whether sports can survive the pandemic. Two MLB games were canceled on Monday after Miami Marlins players and coaches were confirmed to have coronaviruses, questioning whether the rest of the season will continue. Where NBA players are cloistered at an Orlando facility near Disney World, in what is colloquially known as the "bubble" where players will live, practice, and play throughout the season, MLB teams planned to travel to the fields. of origin of the others with a new schedule. Players are regularly screened for coronaviruses and are recommended to wear masks at the shelter and clubhouse, but have not been abducted from the same facility outside of games and practices.

