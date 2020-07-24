Dr. Atlas: Coronavirus closures as eradicators are a "complete mistake"

Blocking civilians will not eradicate the coronavirus, despite claims and actions by several governors to the contrary, fellow Hoover Institution Dr. Scott Atlas said Thursday.

And the United States is not handling the virus as badly as some have claimed, Atlas said in Fox News' "The Angraham Angle".

"I am cautiously optimistic because we actually know a lot now. We know the death rate is much lower and we know who to protect, we are doubling the protection of the high-risk group. We are getting better with patients in the hospital. I think we have to tell the American people: this is not out of control here, "he said.

In states like Pennsylvania, New York and California, governors have issued strict closing orders, which in some cases come with penalties for commercial offenders through state mechanisms like Liquor Control.

Atlas said the key to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic is not to block trade to try to stop the spread, but to more directly protect those most affected.

"We know that more relaxation will bring us more cases," he said. "By the way, you don't eradicate a virus by blocking. That's just a complete mistake."

"We know that with socialization we will have more cases. We need to protect the vulnerable and double that. We need to make sure that hospitals are not over-extended."

"When you look at the data, which I do 100 times a day, in Texas, Florida, Arizona, I am cautiously optimistic because trends are stable or even going down. Yes, there are certain hospitals that have extended disability. That is one of the federal government rules to make sure they can handle capacity. But there is absolutely no reason to panic here. We know what's going on here. This is not March or April. This is not some kind of black box of what it's happening, "said Atlas.

"And I just want to move on to one thing is that there is a lot of great data on immunity. And it's probably not known to the public, but there's a lot of data that shows that people have immunity, even people who didn't get the infection. "he added, pointing to T cell immunity.