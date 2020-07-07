Dr. Atlas: New coronavirus cases should not be the focus, they should be hospitalizations, deaths

Former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, Dr. Scott Atlas, said Monday that there is too strong an focus on one aspect of coronavirus statistics at the moment, and not enough on another.

Atlas, a member of the Stanford Hoover Institution, said in "The Story" that much attention has been paid to an increase in cases, especially in places where governors have reinstated or imposed additional restrictions.

"When we look at this approach in more cases, it really doesn't matter how many cases, it just matters who receives the cases. We know that the death rate from infection for people under the age of 70 is 0.04 percent, that's less than or equal to the seasonal flu, "he said.

"The cases themselves should not be and never were the focus. They are just the tragic consequences of the cases. When we look at the cases in all states, the vast majority are younger, healthier people."

He said that at the newest points in Florida and Texas, the average age of those infected has ranged from less than 30 to about 40, and those outbreaks mean little, as long as those more resistant people recover as they would from any other virus. or disease.

Atlas said what matters is the rate at which high-risk people are affected, and whether treatment capacity still exists and whether the death rate from the virus is increasing.

Instead of bad news on that front, he said, despite the increase in infections in several states, the death rate from coronavirus is actually declining.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I realize we have to wait to see the story here, but right now, cases are going to go up for three weeks and we have no increase, in fact we have a decrease in death rates. It doesn't matter if you contract the disease if you're going to fully recover and recover from that. That's what people should understand. For younger, healthier people, there is no high risk of this disease. "

In Texas, the government has ordered bars and other establishments to close again, among other mitigation orders.

Trace Gallagher of Fox News contributed to this report.