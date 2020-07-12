Dr. Atlas: Waves of coronaviruses linked mainly to protests and proximity to the border between the United States and Mexico

Recent increases in coronavirus cases in the US can be traced to two key factors: crowds of protesters and proximity to the US-Mexico border.

Most cases in the southwest [California, Arizona and Texas] occur in the counties closest to the US-Mexico border, Atlas told presenter Jon Scott during an appearance on "Fox Report Weekend."

"When you look at southern California, Arizona, and the bordering counties of Texas, with the border with Mexico, this is where most of these cases are really exploiting," said Atlas. "And then you look at the map of Mexico and Mexico, that's where their cases are. Their cases are in the states of the northern border zone. And it turns out that the timeline here is much more correlated with the timeline of Mexico of increasing cases ". "

The peaks in Texas, Florida and Arizona do not align essentially with the reopening, but with the rise of Mexico and the recent protests that have gripped the United States, Atlas said.

"When you really look closely at the so-called reopening policies, whether it's in Georgia, Florida or Texas, you know, we really didn't see a big correlation of cases and hospitalizations from that," Atlas said. "That really isn't true. That's kind of sloppy thinking, I think, again. We really … we have to look closely at why these things are happening."

"By the way. California didn't really reopen. However, there are cases to come. Why is that? I mean, it's because these cases don't really correlate with that."

"They mainly correlate with two things: the large thousands and thousands of people protesting, sharing megaphones and yelling. That is a setup for spreading cases," said Atlas. "And also when you look at the analysis of the border counties, there are a lot of cases that cross the border and exchange with families in the northern states of Mexico."

Atlas also explained the situation of hospital capacity in Texas and Arizona.

"So the real concern I see right now is that there are crowded hospitals in their ICUs and this is clearly a concern," said Atlas. "The overcrowding is due to the reestablishment of regular medical care, which is really very important. We have blocked that before and that policy kills people. Therefore, we do not want to go back to that."

"The solution to this is really to protect high risk in a more diligent way than we, the highest risk group. We have been very, very clear about that for people," said Atlas. "The second part is to increase the capacity of the hospital."