Dr. Ben Carson says "reserve judgment" on Trump's comments after George Floyd's death until President speaks this week

"I think he is going to listen to the President this week on this issue in some detail. And I would ask him to maybe reserve the trial until after that time," Carson told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

The White House declined to comment to CNN on Carson's comments about the program.

Carson's comments come amid criticism of Trump's response to protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's death at the hands of police. Over the weekend, the president retweeted a post by former Fox News presenter Glenn Beck that quoted conservative commentator Candace Owens saying, "The fact that (Floyd) has been held as a martyr makes me sick."

"You talked about how you don't like demonizing people," Tapper said Sunday. "I know you didn't retweet this, but the President did. Does that help the nation heal?"

"What will help national healing is if we enter into dialogue together," said Trump's cabinet member. "Let's not make the solution a Democratic solution or a Republican solution. Let's make it a US solution and recognize that our country is extraordinary."

The president, who has also been criticized for invoking Floyd's name during a speech promoting the latest jobs report, last week called on the nation's governors to dominate protesters. And police tactics were used to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square ahead of the president's walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo shoot on Monday.
Trump says he is ordering the National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, DC
Carson previously defended the cleanup of the park's protesters, and said during an interview with WBUR: "Well, once again, most of the people were probably peaceful protesters. But since I'm sure you probably heard by now, there was those who threw bottles of frozen water, the pipes were hidden along a road and bricks to be used. "

He also told Tapper that he was "horrified" by watching videos of Floyd's death, calling it "blatant and callous murder." He said what will help the nation heal is to get involved in a solution between Democrats and Republicans.

"A house divided against itself cannot stand," he said. "We, the American people, are not enemies to each other, we must be smart enough to recognize that and not allow ourselves to be manipulated into thinking that we hate and destroy ourselves."

