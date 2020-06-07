Dr. Ben Carson says "reserve judgment" on Trump's comments after George Floyd's death until President speaks this week





"I think he is going to listen to the President this week on this issue in some detail. And I would ask him to maybe reserve the trial until after that time," Carson told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

The White House declined to comment to CNN on Carson's comments about the program.

Carson's comments come amid criticism of Trump's response to protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's death at the hands of police. Over the weekend, the president retweeted a post by former Fox News presenter Glenn Beck that quoted conservative commentator Candace Owens saying, "The fact that (Floyd) has been held as a martyr makes me sick."

"You talked about how you don't like demonizing people," Tapper said Sunday. "I know you didn't retweet this, but the President did. Does that help the nation heal?"