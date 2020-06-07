Dr. Ben Carson says "reserve judgment" on Trump's comments after George Floyd's death until President speaks this week

"I think he is going to listen to the President this week on this issue in some detail. And I would ask him to maybe reserve the trial until after that time," Carson told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
The White House declined to comment to CNN on Carson's comments about the program.
"You talked about how you don't like demonizing people," Tapper said Sunday. "I know you didn't retweet this, but the President did. Does that help the nation heal?"
"What will help national healing is if we enter into dialogue together," said Trump's cabinet member. "Let's not make the solution a Democratic solution or a Republican solution. Let's make it a US solution and recognize that our country is extraordinary."
He also told Tapper that he was "horrified" by watching videos of Floyd's death, calling it "blatant and callous murder." He said what will help the nation heal is to get involved in a solution between Democrats and Republicans.
"A house divided against itself cannot stand," he said. "We, the American people, are not enemies to each other, we must be smart enough to recognize that and not allow ourselves to be manipulated into thinking that we hate and destroy ourselves."