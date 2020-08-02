Dr. Deborah Birx: & # 39; We are in a new phase & # 39; of coronavirus pandemic with more generalized cases

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extremely widespread. It is in rural areas as equal urban areas," Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN's Dana Bash in " State of the Union ".

Birx's comments come as the United States has reported more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country.

As of Sunday, the US had reported more than 4.6 million Covid-19 cases and at least 154,449 Americans have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is breaking news and will be updated.