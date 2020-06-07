Dr. Fauci says George Floyd's protests provide the "perfect recipe" for new waves of coronavirus

Recent protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd could lead to further increases in coronavirus cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Friday.

"It is the perfect setup for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some spots that could become waves," President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force member told the WTOP-FM radio station in Washington, D.C.

His comments came as the United States approached 2 million confirmed infections and 110,000 virus-related deaths, and the world approached 7 million infections and 400,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After months of confinement due to orders to stay at the governors' house, thousands of people across the country have taken to the streets for more than a week to protest the death of Floyd, in police custody, a black man who succumbed after a white officer knelt down. his neck for almost nine minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis.

"When I sat in front of the television and watched the screen go from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to Los Angeles, to Philadelphia, I was very concerned," Fauci told the Sunday Times in London. "I was going,‘ Oh my god. I hope this doesn't slow us down much. " [After all the work trying to keep my physical distance and doing everything, I was very concerned that we could see a resurgence. "

While some in the mass crowds have worn masks, others have not, and no one is socially estranged, he said.

The protests bring together people from different areas, many of them virus hot spots, Fauci said. The participants then go home and create a "perfect recipe" for a resurgence of the virus.

Singing and yelling, as people often do during protests, also increases the risk of spread, he said.

"I am very concerned, like my public health colleagues, when they see this kind of crowd," Fauci said. "There certainly is a risk. I can say that with confidence.

The only thing public health officials can do is constantly remind people to be careful and always wear a mask, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told WTOP.

Officials in protesting cities have urged protesters to test for the virus. Cities like Seattle and San Francisco have established mobile test centers for protesters.

"It is a difficult situation. We have the right to demonstrate peacefully and the protesters are exercising that right," added Fauci. "It is a delicate balance because the reasons for the demonstration are valid, and yet the demonstration itself puts itself at additional risk."