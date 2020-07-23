Dr. Fauci takes a break from fighting the pandemic to launch the first pitch of the MLB season

Starting Thursday, you can add a launcher to your extensive resume.

Fauci launched the first ceremonial pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season before the first game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

He took the mound in Nationals Park with a Nationals cap, T-shirt and, of course, face mask. The face mask highlighted that the Nationals are the defending champions of the World Series.

But Fauci, 79, is a better doctor than a pitcher, since the right-hander shot a high and fairly wide shot.