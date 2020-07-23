Dr. Fauci takes a break from fighting the pandemic to launch the first pitch of the MLB season

Starting Thursday, you can add a launcher to your extensive resume.
Fauci launched the first ceremonial pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season before the first game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.
He took the mound in Nationals Park with a Nationals cap, T-shirt and, of course, face mask. The face mask highlighted that the Nationals are the defending champions of the World Series.
But Fauci, 79, is a better doctor than a pitcher, since the right-hander shot a high and fairly wide shot.
"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it stands to reason that we honor him as we begin the 2020 season and defend our Series Championship title. World". The nationals said before the game, in a statement to MLB.com.
It is an appropriate game for Fauci to throw the first pitch. He was born in New York, but now lives in the Washington area for his day job as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
His appearance came after a tense period with President Donald Trump during which the White House tried to discredit him as he became increasingly vocal about his concerns about reopening the country.