Dr. Fauci's wake-up call to my medical school class (opinion)

As a new medical student, I did not fully understand the meaning of his statement at the time. But as Covid-19 has spread rapidly, impacting communities across the country and exposing disparities in our healthcare system, Dr. Fauci's words have taken on a whole new meaning.

On March 20, 2020, better known to medical students as Match Day, I learned that I had been paired with my first-choice residency program. He was going to be an internal medicine doctor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Jefferson was my first choice for various reasons. For starters, he is close to my family in Pennsylvania. It is also a hospital dedicated to medical education, health care innovation, and high-quality patient care. However, the most important thing for me is Jefferson's embrace of diversity and inclusion as he serves many low-income and underserved populations.

Part of the reason Jefferson serves such a diverse community is its location. Its flagship hospital is located in Center City, Philadelphia's main downtown and cultural hub. This area is home to thriving African-American, Asian, and Latino communities, as well as a large LGBTQ community.

Several of these communities, including the black community, remain some of the most neglected in the city. And nowhere is that reality more obvious than in health care outcomes. As noted in the city's 2019 "City Health" report, black men and women in Philadelphia have the lowest life expectancy of any racial group in the city. Black men are also more frequently affected by heart and kidney disease, and black boys are more hospitalized for asthma attacks.

However, after I coincided, I still had several months left before I could dive into my new career and help tackle some of these health care outcomes in Jefferson. But there was a complicating factor: Covid-19 cases were growing, surpassing 1,000,000 in the US, and just a few weeks before I graduated.

When I finally got to my virtual graduation day, I helped my class recite the Hippocratic Oath, a code that links medical graduates to the highest level of medical ethics, and one that marks the official transition to becoming a doctor. While graduation was undoubtedly on the many accomplishments we have made in the past four years, it also gave me time to reflect on the new challenges and opportunities of becoming a resident physician in Philadelphia during this pandemic.

I realized that the healthcare disparities that affect communities of color in Philadelphia were just as evident, if not more so, during Covid-19. At the end of June, of the 25,443 positive coronavirus cases in the city, black residents accounted for just over 46% of cases, although they only represent 40% of the population.

They were also more likely to be hospitalized and encounter serious complications from Covid-19 than other racial groups. And black patients account for more than half of all coronavirus deaths in Philadelphia, according to the city's health department.

Additionally, black and Hispanic patients are also more likely to have essential or low-paying jobs within the city, which puts them at greater risk of contracting the virus, and are more likely to live in neighborhoods or homes that make it difficult to practice. . social distancing.

The problems in Philadelphia, of course, are a reflection of what we are seeing at the national level, where minority patients feel the impact of the pandemic to a greater degree than their white counterparts and face disproportionately greater vigilance around issues of social distancing.

But these numbers are particularly hard on me, since as an internal medicine intern, I will be entering an institution that has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the city, according to state data.

An institution that also assumed responsibility for absorbing large numbers of patients (a majority unattended) after the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital last year in Center City. And while I'm concerned about my own exposure risk, what's far more concerning are these pronounced racial disparities in health care, both in Philadelphia and across the country.

To be effective healthcare providers, my colleagues and I have to do more than treat the individual patient at his bedside. We need to delve into the disparities that affect the communities in which we serve. The social determinants of health, the complex circumstances in which people are born and live, play an important role in health outcomes. And factors like access to health care, affordable housing, healthy food choices, clean water, and racial prejudice affect overall well-being.

As new physicians taking root in new cities and towns, my fellow graduates and I must strive to establish collaborative relationships with our future patients to understand both their individual needs and the needs of their communities. And as advocates for physicians, we can and must drive greater accessibility to quality health care, greater community involvement by other health workers, and more education about the resources available to patients, while ensuring an emphasis on cultural respect and trust.

In addition to the biggest systemic issues in healthcare, Dr. Fauci's words also speak to the community within the walls of the hospital, especially to my fellow incoming residents. As we rotate through the floors of hospitals, intensive care units and the emergency room, caring for patients with and without covid, we all have a new group of doctors to lean on and support us. In addition, we have the support of our fellow graduates and medical school mentors who taught us how to adapt to constantly changing situations and provided us with the foundation to take on the challenges of residency during a pandemic, especially since a second peak may be imminent.

While it may have taken until my graduation day, amid a global contagion, to fully understand the responsibility of my role as a physician, I hope that my fellow graduates and I can play the dual role of caring for our patients as individuals and as part from a larger community.