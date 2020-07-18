Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: The benefits of having children in the classroom far outweigh the risk of COVID-19

The benefits of having children in classrooms "far outweigh" the risk of coronavirus, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a contributor to Fox News Medical, said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Nesheiwat told host Jedediah Bila that the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine were right to urge the reopening of schools on Wednesday.

"Opening schools will benefit families beyond providing education, including by providing child care, school services [and] meals … Without in-person instruction, schools are at risk of children falling behind academically and aggravating educational inequalities, "they wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"This is a highly respected organization. And I agree," he said. "The benefits of having children in the classroom far outweigh the risk of coronavirus."

"A study done in Britain shows that these children, especially those under the age of 10, are 1,000 times less likely to die from coronavirus than someone over 65. So we have to look at the data." Let's look at the science and the facts, "Nesheiwat urged.

In addition, the family and emergency medicine specialist noted that classroom settings are critical learning environments for young children, enabling "psychological growth and development."

"And, you know, teachers: they are more than just educators. You know, they are the protectors of our children. They are like their eyes when we are not around," he added.

The other thing to think about is the student's family environment.

"The other problem is, you know, physically, emotionally and nutritionally, some children: their only hot meal could be at school. They can be abused, unfortunately, at home. So, there is much more to it than an education that they go to. school, "said Nesheiwat. "And, [it is] very important. I agree, we have to open up, especially if there is an area of ​​low prevalence of viral transmission."

However, since the virus still prevails in larger states like California and Texas, the decision to reopen depends on specific communities.

With that said, Nesheiwat noted that all schools should have a plan or protocol for children and adults.

"It's really hard to have physical distance between elementary school kids, but you do your best. Some of the most important things we can do are simple steps like washing your hands, disinfecting classrooms on a routine basis, doing your best you can with the spacing on the desks, try to hold the class outdoors, outdoors, where there is possibly a [minor] risk of transmission. You know, do temperature checks, "he advised. "Monitor children throughout the day. How do they feel? Are they [exhibiting] normal behavior? Do they seem slow?"

"So, you know, it's not a one size fits all. It depends on where you are, the age of the students. But, I think it's definitely doable," said Nesheiwat. "We have seen it successfully in Germany, in Sweden. They have successfully reopened without a major outbreak in their schools."

"So it can be done; we just have to have a plan and a protocol, a well-structured and organized plan," he concluded.