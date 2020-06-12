Dr. Janette Nesheiwat warns that the coronavirus is "definitely here" amid reopens, protests

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a medical contributor to Fox News, told "The Daily Briefing" on Friday that she has seen an increasing number of patients with coronavirus symptoms in recent days as the number of cases in some parts of the country increases.

"Today we have more tests than ever and with greater diagnostic capacity, we will naturally see more cases. Usually, I am testing and doing nasal swabs and antibody tests," said Nesheiwat, the New York City medical director. CityMD Clinics, said host Dana Perino.

"But, for example, yesterday I had a lot of patients, they really had symptoms [such as shortness of breath, chest pain, body aches, fever … So I feel like we have an increase." And I think a lot has to to do with the fact that, you know, we've had protests recently and sadly some patients don't comply. They don't always wear their mask and practice social distancing as they should be. "

Nesheiwat also suggested that some states may be contributing to the increase by not strictly following the federal government's reopening guidelines.

"And then of course, you know, in other parts of the country, for example, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon, we have these increases," he said. "And, you know, that could be due to the reopening of the country and some of those communities are jumping directly from the closure, the blockade, directly to phase three instead of following the guidelines of phase one, two and three and open slowly.

"So it's just this convergence of threats [that] may be contributing to the increase we're seeing in certain parts of the country."

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,902 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing Thursday's high of 1,698 cases. South Carolina reported 770 new cases of coronavirus, exceeding Thursday's high of 687.

Nesheiwat warned that the new cases he has seen are not just older people.

"I've had people, young adults, ages 20 to 30 coming in with chest pressure, chest pain, shortness of breath. And I had to, you know, test them for coronaviruses, give them 14- quarantine precautions a day until we get the results, "he said.

"So it's definitely still here, although overall the number of deaths has decreased, the number of hospitalizations has decreased. It's still here. And we have to be very vigilant and continue to follow CDC guidelines because it's very simple. Use his mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. "