Dr. Johns Hopkins suggests that politicians should put aside personal opinions and wear masks

Dr. Marty Makary, a medical contributor to Fox News, argued Saturday that "universal masking" helped stifle the spread of COVID-19 and that politicians should encourage the practice by wearing masks.

Makary was speaking to Fox News presenter Neil Cavuto, who asked about the impact of President Trump of not wearing a mask.

"The president is famous for not wearing a mask, and some key people around him don't wear it either. People looking at that might say, 'Well, if he's not, why should he?' ; What do you think about that?" Cavuto asked.

"Well, look, we're on the way to a quarter of a million Americans dying from this virus," said Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

"This virus wants to infect and penetrate about 60 percent of all places in the world. It doesn't care about borders. Masking is one of the few tools we have. It is not a perfect tool, and we can have those debates, but we have a country of opinions, and I think we should put those opinions aside and say what the effectiveness of the mask is, whether it is a 30 percent mitigation or a 60 percent mitigation in transmission speed, is one of the we have few tools.

"Look at Asia, look at Europe, look at many of the northern states of the United States. They have been able to control the infection after the initial spikes and surges due to the masking of the universe," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear cloth face covers in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain. Some states and local communities require them.

Makary's comments came amid intense debate over whether public officials unnecessarily restricted personal liberties by requiring people to wear masks in public. Some have criticized Trump and Vice President Pence in particular for not setting an example by wearing masks.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Speaker of the Republican Party Conference of the House of Representatives, Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyo., Encouraged the practice with a tweet on Friday. "Dick Cheney says: WEAR A MASK #realmenwearmasks"he tweeted, along with a photo of his father.

Cavuto previously interviewed Senator John Kennedy, Republican of New York, who commented on whether the President should wear a mask. Kennedy said that while he generally wore a mask, "it depends on the president. It depends on all Americans."

Makary told Cavuto that it is "good when public figures wear masks" and indicated that doing so removed the stigma for those who experienced symptoms.

"Look, masks do a lot of good, and I think one of the things is that it removes the stigma for those who really need to wear a mask, those with symptoms or those who are exposed and are out there and shouldn't be." t be out there. So it's good when public figures wear masks, in my opinion, "he said.

Trump and Pence have argued that they do not wear masks, noting that they and those around them are regularly tested for the virus. While at a Ford plant in May, Trump said, "They've all been tested; they actually tested me this morning, so it's not necessary."

The Associated Press and Fox News Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.