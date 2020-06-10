Dr. Marc Siegel asks: "How can we trust WHO?" after the last flip-flop COVID-19

Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical contributor to Fox News, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday that the latest reversal by the World Health Organization left him wondering, "How can we trust WHO?"

"Yesterday, when I heard your head of emerging diseases (Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove), (who) trained at the London School of (Hygiene and) Tropical Medicine as a leading epidemiologist, I thought 'I'm going to give you the benefit of doubt & # 39; "said Siegel. "She says asymptomatic spread is very rare and I thought 'Finally, a shining star coming out of the WHO on which I can hang my hat'."

OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF THE WHO RECALLING THAT ASYMPTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IS & # 39; VERY RARE & # 39;

"Guess what?" he continued. "Today she came back with everything and … I know I'm wondering how we can trust WHO."

Van Kerkhove said earlier Tuesday that there were "misunderstandings" about the comments he made on Monday, when he claimed that transmission of the coronavirus by asymptomatic individuals was "very rare."

In a Facebook Live video, Van Kerkhove said that asymptomatic people can indeed transmit the virus, although the degree to which they can do so is unknown.

"We need our evidence, we need officials to be honest with us (and) we need to know the real science here," Siegel said. "We don't need anyone to jump to false conclusions and mislead us more about COVID-19."

Fox News' Kayla Riva contributed to this report.