Dr. Marc Siegel on faulty hydroxychloroquine data: & # 39; This is successful political work & # 39;

A retracted study on hydroxychloroquine and the news that the coronavirus may be mutating sparked reactions Friday night from Fox News medical collaborator Dr. Marc Siegel.

"So Lancet, with an egg on his face, a renowned magazine, suddenly withdraws this study," Siegel noted during an appearance in "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Surgisphere Corp. was questioned.

A Surgisphere Corp. of Chicago database was used in an observational study of nearly 100,000 patients that appeared May 22 in The Lancet, an influential medical journal. The study linked hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine antimalarial drugs with an increased risk of death in hospitalized patients with the virus.

The validity of the data, however, has been questioned. The Guardian reports that Surgisphere "has so far been unable to adequately explain its data or methodology" and says that the "handful of company employees appear to include a science fiction writer and adult content model."

Siegel now says the only question is whether antimalarial drugs work.

"Does hydroxychloroquine actually work early in the game to help lessen the symptoms of COVID-19? It has been studied in the laboratory as an antiviral," Siegel said. "Doctor, we don't know yet. Politician, we know this is successful political work."

Siegel also addressed doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) who said Thursday that the coronavirus appears to be declining in both virulence and infection rate.

"The virus appears to be getting milder. People who are admitted have milder symptoms. We hear the same thing in northern Italy," Siegel said. "And guess what? I've been hearing the same thing from many doctors here in New York City for the past two weeks."

Siegel told Carlson his theory about why the virus may be softening.

"Viruses, like anything else, want to survive. Now, I'm still not sure that this is the case, but as viruses mutate over time, they want to get more used to the human host. They want to be able to spread." more easily, "Siegel said." And if they kill the host, they can't spread. Therefore, they tend to mutate in the direction of becoming softer. It looks like this may be happening here. "

