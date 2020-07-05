Dr. Mark Goldfelder: Coronavirus Nursing Home Crisis: 6 Things We Must Do Now to Protect Seniors

When the House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee held its recent hearing to examine the COVID-19 domestic nursing crisis, the conclusions were clear: Skilled nursing facilities are understaffed, front-line workers who they are showing up they are overburdened and worried about their lives and those of their loved ones, Families are frustrated by the lack of access to their elders, and the residents themselves suffer loneliness and isolation.

We need to do a better job of caring for the most vulnerable among us, namely the elderly and committed people living in community settings. Here are six concrete steps to take immediately:

First, nursing homes need continued priority access to personal protective equipment and increased access to faster testing and processes. Nursing homes must be able to easily identify cases of residents and staff to ensure the safety of all. Furthermore, the industry cannot begin to ease restrictions on community visits or activities, vital to residents' quality of life, until they have sufficient PPE and reliable and rapid results.

Even when the rest of the economy opens, nursing homes cannot return to normal until they can quickly identify outbreaks. While nursing homes are now a priority for testing, the response time for laboratory results remains critically slow for a meaningful response. Once the staff has enough PPE, we can provide PPE for family members to visit.

Second, more funds from the Provider Assistance Fund should be made available to the older adult care community. While Health and Human Services has distributed $ 4.9 billion in nursing home funds, a great start, the senior living industry may lose tens of billions of dollars due to this crisis. The average nursing home operates with very low profit margins or losses (-0.3 percent on average in 2018) and in the COVID world, both supply and labor costs continue to rise steadily.

$ 65 billion is still available and residents desperately need the extra support. Congress should also consider allocating more money to the relief fund in the next phase of the stimulus legislation. Nothing is more important to the safety of nursing home residents than ensuring the financial stability and viability of these front-line facilities, many of which can go bankrupt without help.

Third, we must pay attention to this moment and restructure our health care system so that, in the words of Harvard's Dr. David Grabowski, who testified at the hearing, Medicaid "begins to pay a higher rate in proportion to costs of providing high-quality long-term care for frail older adults. " As it is, Medicaid is the primary payer for nursing homes, but it only covers 70 to 80 percent of the actual cost of care.

Grabowski's research shows that nursing homes that primarily serve Medicaid residents have fewer nurses, lower occupancy rates, and more health-related deficiencies. These houses are also disproportionately located in the poorest counties and are more likely to serve minority communities. Additional support would immediately increase care for these underserved populations and also ensure that these facilities are better equipped in the event of a future pandemic.

Senior communities did not cause the coronavirus crisis, but are being hit hardest.

Fourth, while the committee's testimony showed that the Medicare system, unlike Medicaid, is a generous payer, Medicare only covers the cost of nursing home rehabilitation for up to 100 days. Medicare has promised to extend that time period to count COVID-19, but to date, they have not published any formal application processes or procedures for residents requiring care. Congress must intervene immediately and automatically extend those treatments for the duration of this emergency.

Fifth, there must be a bipartisan effort to overcome advanced connectivity during the Coronavirus to secure the Elderly Support Act (ACCESS). This legislation will increase the access of nursing home facilities to telehealth services and other technologies that allow virtual visits during the public health emergency.

Finally, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior communities must receive immunity from liability for the coronavirus. Given the paucity of resources and the ever-changing laws and guidance at the state and federal levels, the industry needs protection from lawsuits.

Nursing homes should be given liability protection for suspected virus-related harm, provided they provide services in good faith and can demonstrate that they were acting consistently with federal or state guidelines.

While the latter measure is sure to be controversial, the numbers prove that nursing home outbreaks have very little to do with the facility itself. Even the highest-rated facilities, past zero infection control appointments, and experienced staff are not immune to COVID-19.

Senior communities did not cause the coronavirus crisis, but are being hit hardest. Numbers continue to rise across the country, and nearly half of COVID-19-related deaths have been linked to senior care facilities.

Nursing home staff and residents are innocent victims who follow the rules and are doing everything they can to stay alive in terribly difficult conditions. The least we can do is acknowledge the tremendous work these communities are doing, both as critical advocates and frontline advocates against the spread of the virus.

We must provide more appropriate testing and additional resources for nursing home facilities and ensure greater care for our elders. If we do not want these communities to fail, we cannot fail them.

