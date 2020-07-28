Dr. Nesheiwat on the Miami Marlin COVID-19 outbreak: "I commend the commissioner for stopping his season"

The coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlin main roster justified a pause in the baseball team's season, Fox News medical aide Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said Tuesday.

"The Marlins have already started at a disadvantage because of Miami. They are outside of Miami, which is an access point, "Nesheiwat told" Fox & Friends First. "

Nesheiwat said Miami has the second highest number of cases in the country.

"[The Marlins] are starting two steps back," said Nesheiwat.

The Miami Marlins' game against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak on the team's main roster, Major League Baseball confirmed.

Monday night's game was scheduled to be played in Miami, but the latest revelation of more positive tests on the Marlins' list led to the postponement. According to multiple reports, the game was initially canceled but MLB later clarified that the game was postponed.

The Marlins were in Philly for an opening series with the Phillies. They delayed their trip home amid concerns about an outbreak within the team. Four Marlins players tested positive for coronavirus on Monday ESPN reported that eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the disease.

José Ureña was one of the players who tested positive. He was scratched from his start Sunday against the Phillies.

Nesheiwat said that in addition to the city of Miami having a large number of infected people, the players constantly congregate in "locker rooms, buses and shelters."

Additionally, Nesheiwat emphasized that players practice discipline off the field to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

"Some people say that maybe a week ago, when they were playing the Atlanta Braves, it was raining and everyone had to congregate on the bench in the face of social distancing in the stands," said Nesheiwat.

Nesheiwat added: “The key is to make sure that every player in every practice is tested in every game. Very important. This is how we make sure we don't have a person, a player, acting like a super spreader and spreading it to the whole team. "

Nesheiwat said he commends the MLB commissioner for pausing the Marlin season.