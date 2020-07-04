Dr. Nesheiwat Says "Fourth of July Potential Perfect Storm" for COVID-19 Spread

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a medical contributor to Fox News, appeared in the "Special Report" on Friday, where she warned that July 4 has the potential to be a "perfect storm" of coronavirus, warning people to take precautions.

"This July 4th holiday weekend has the potential of a perfect storm, and with over 50,000 new cases daily and some hospitals maximizing their [intensive care] capacity, we really need to take aggressive action and try to celebrate this weekend of holiday week at home to minimize person-to-person interaction with new people outside of your family, "Nesheiwat told guest host Mike Emanuel. "And if you're going to go out and celebrate, try to keep 6 to 10 feet and try to socialize outdoors and of course wear your mask. That's really important because it can help transmit the reduction from about 17 to about 3 percent, which can really save thousands of lives in the coming months. "

Thousands of bathers began to flock to the coasts on Friday to start the weekend of July 4 despite a national resurgence in coronavirus cases that has caused the closure of beaches in some of the most affected areas and other restrictions to prevent further infections.

COVID-19 infections increased in at least 40 states as the country nears the holiday weekend. Public health officials have warned that large gatherings could exacerbate the outbreak after weeks of progress that has essentially been erased in many areas.

Nesheiwat also expressed that the mask protects everyone, including the user.

"So wearing a mask doesn't mean you shouldn't practice physical distancing. The latest data we have shows that you are not only protecting others, but you may also be protecting yourself," said Nesheiwat. "And it also showed that by October, 33,000 lives would be safe. So it certainly helps. It is not 100 percent. That is why, in addition to wearing a mask, physical distance, hand hygiene, trying to avoid crowds of groups, high-density areas like bars and restaurants are very, very important. "

The doctor echoed member of the White House task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warning that the virus is mutating to be more transmissible.

"[It could be] three to nine times more transmissible, three to nine times more contagious. So that's really a big problem," said Nesheiwat. "Therefore, we have the tools and the knowledge that our goal to combat and combat this virus is just a matter of compliance, being vigilant, and complying with these CDC guidelines."

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.